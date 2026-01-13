2026 Dakar Stage 8 results – close as can be

The stage took place in a loop that started at and ended in Wadi ad-Dawasir. The open-road section was 238km with 483km of timed section to race over. The long race distance and tough terrain meant that the T1+ cars left the overnight stop with over 500 litres of fuel each.

Rally organisers described the stage: After a fast start, several chains of dunes will break up the rhythm before the competitors find themselves on sandy tracks leading through spectacular valleys. As they head due north, the tracks will transform into several rocky sections. This alternation of terrains will be more frequent than on the way down and the tracks will be more winding. The last few kilometres will be more open and therefor faster, promising a very fine, comprehensive and varied special.

