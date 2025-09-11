South Africa
    Your tyres need a spring clean too – especially with rainy days ahead

    It’s not just cupboards and gardens that need a cleaning out this spring, tyres deserve the same seasonal attention, and with spring showers and the rainy season around the corner too, wet, slippery roads can put drivers at greater risk if their tyres aren’t in top condition.
    Issued by Dunlop Tyres SA
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    Rainy conditions can challenge even the most experienced drivers. Healthy tyres – with good tyre tread, correctly inflated and regularly inspected – are your first line of defence for safe, confident driving. Image supplied/Shutterstock210162409
    Rainy conditions can challenge even the most experienced drivers. Healthy tyres – with good tyre tread, correctly inflated and regularly inspected – are your first line of defence for safe, confident driving. Image supplied/Shutterstock210162409

    Giving your tyres a quick 'spring clean' could make the difference between a safe stop and a costly accident.

    Technical tyre expert at Dunlop, Keith Phelps, said: “Most of us don’t think about our tyres until something goes wrong. But with wet roads ahead, it’s worth taking a few minutes now to check that your tyres are clean, safe and ready for the season.”

    Why tyres need a seasonal check:

  • Grip matters most in the wet – worn tread reduces your tyre’s ability to channel water away from under the tyre and reduces your stopping distance increasing the risk of aquaplaning.

  • Pressure keeps you safe – incorrect inflation reduces contact with the road, which impacts braking and control of your vehicle. Correctly inflated tyres also reduce rolling resistance, saving you fuel and money on every trip. Inflate to manufacturer specifications or visit a Dunlop fitment centre for correct pressure inflation.

  • Damage gets worse in rain – cracks or bulges can worsen under slippery, high-friction conditions. Small cracks or bulges can quickly turn into roadside emergencies.

    Dunlop’s five-step spring clean approach for your tyres:

    1. Wash and wipe down – cleaning off dirt from the tyres helps you spot hidden cracks or cuts.

    2. Check your tread – aim for at least 3mm to handle wet roads safely.

    3. Check tyre pressures every week when the tyres are cold – stick to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended cold inflation pressures. Check in at your local Dunlop fitment centre for a professional check.

    4. Don’t forget the spare – it should be in the same roadworthy condition as your main tyres.

    5. Alongside everyday care, invest in tyres that offer value-add benefits such as Dunlop Sure for added peace of mind. The Dunlop Sure tyre cover provides free tyre insurance for up to 12 months against irreparable damage.

    “Spring is a season of renewal, but it also brings the challenge of sudden rains and slippery roads. A quick tyre check can make the difference between a safe journey and a roadside emergency. With Dunlop’s advanced technology and the added peace of mind of our Dunlop Sure cover, motorists can drive with confidence this rainy season,” said Phelps.

    For more tyre care tips or to find your nearest Dunlop Fitment Centre, visit www.dunloptyres.co.za.

    • Read more: Keith Phelps, Dunlop SA
    Dunlop Tyres SA
    Dunlop Tyres is a leading manufacturer and iconic global brand with over a 135-year heritage driving innovation, performance and motorsport excellence, proudly made in South Africa.
