Building responsive systems: Integrating creative and media

Forward-thinking CMOs are reshaping the way creative and media intersect as integrated briefs become standard practice.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Forward-thinking CMOs are reshaping the way creative and media intersect as integrated briefs become standard practice

Immediate feedback loops let media insights inform creative adjustments. Teams are hiring cross-disciplinary talent, breaking down silos within their own organisations.

For years, truly integrated creative and media remained elusive. Everyone talked about it, few actually saw it happen.

But marketers can no longer afford this fragmented approach.

Budgets are under pressure, audiences are scattered across platforms and results are expected in real-time.

What's really changed

The shift isn’t just technological, it’s behavioural. Campaigns span TV, digital, social and outdoor simultaneously, and every touchpoint must pull in the same direction.

When managing this complexity, teams working in isolation become a liability.

The old transactional model, where media and creative worked separately, no longer fits. Even brilliant creative and solid media planning won't deliver if they're developed in isolation.

As Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS), puts it, "The days of creative and media working independently are over. Marketers want partners who think creatively about media and strategically about creative—often in the same meeting."

Strategic alignment matters more than organisational structure.

Whether through internal teams, agency collaborations or hybrid setups, CMOs now ask: Is each campaign reaching the right audience, at the right moment, with the right message through the right channel?

Pressure from all sides

Marketing leaders face familiar challenges:

Scale vs agility: Smaller teams pivot quickly; larger setups offer depth and infrastructure. The best solutions blend both.



In-housing has limits: While some brands have brought capabilities inside, many are reconsidering. External partners provide talent diversity, fresh perspectives and exposure to frontline innovation.



AI accelerates everything: AI generates and refines content quickly, but only when creative and media insights flow seamlessly between teams.

A new model emerging

The most successful approaches share two critical elements: shared accountability, where both teams measure against the same business outcomes; and immediate feedback, where creative teams see performance data instantly, while media teams understand every creative decision.

From aspiration to standard practice

This isn't about perfection—it's about building responsive systems. "Don't expect one structure to solve everything," says McDowell.

"The winning approach is strategic lockstep—creative and media functioning as one unit, regardless of where they sit."

For CMOs, the mandate is clear: media and creative must work in tandem, regardless of organisational structure. In a market where every rand faces scrutiny, the question isn't whether to integrate—it's how quickly you can make it happen.