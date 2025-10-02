South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Jacaranda FMIgnition GroupMoonsportKena OutdoorAfdaRocket Creative Design & DisplayIrvine PartnersBrave GroupMann MadeOverall Events & CommunicationeatbigfishDentsuIMC ConferenceOffernetG&G AdvocacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    In search of agencies at speed: The case for the fast track pitch

    As campaign deadlines loom, brand relaunches accelerate, and digital partners are needed yesterday, the idea of a fast-track pitch has found some traction.
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    Source: © 123rf As campaign deadlines loom, brand relaunches accelerate, and digital partners are needed yesterday, the idea of a fast-track pitch has found some traction says IAS
    Source: © 123rf 123rf As campaign deadlines loom, brand relaunches accelerate, and digital partners are needed yesterday, the idea of a fast-track pitch has found some traction says IAS

    As campaign deadlines loom, brand relaunches accelerate, and digital partners are needed yesterday, the idea of a fast-track pitch has found some traction.

    Traditional pitch processes can sometimes take months to complete, which isn’t always ideal when opportunities demand faster action.

    The fast-track pitch is a structured yet accelerated approach to finding an agency partner when time is critical.

    When executed correctly, it delivers the right match without the marathon. When rushed, it can create problems no brand can afford.

    What is fast-track?

    Think condensed pitch process. Instead of months of shortlisting, workshops and agency presentations, the focus shifts to credentials, capability and cultural fit.

    Timelines compress to just a few weeks, cutting through the protracted nature of traditional processes.

    Fast track works best for experienced marketers who understand agency dynamics and can make swift, informed decisions on specific, time-bound needs.

    They want efficiency, not education.

    Where substance meets speed

    Fast-tracking is not a budget option or about cutting corners.

    Intensive research and evaluation are required—sometimes more than traditional processes.

    The difference lies in how that rigour is applied: through sharper shortlisting, targeted assessments and market knowledge rather than lengthy pitch presentations.

    Success hinges on deep, insider knowledge of the agency landscape.

    This includes understanding which agencies excel in specific sectors, how fee structures differ across agency types and spotting quality agencies that fly under the radar.

    The compressed time frame shifts focus from polished case studies and agency sizzle reels to what’s actually relevant: cultural fit, appropriate expertise and the ability to deliver under pressure.

    Without this level of insight, brands risk making decisions that feel efficient but can prove costly.

    Consider a recent automotive client who needed a digital media agency within weeks due to a sudden brand pivot—fast track delivered the right partnership in under a month.

    “Speed without substance doesn’t help anyone,” notes Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS).

    “But when urgency meets the right methodology, outcomes can be just as strong as traditional pitches.”

    Know your limits

    Fast track isn't suitable everywhere. Long-term, full-service agency appointments still benefit from a comprehensive evaluation.

    The sweet spot lies in specific, time-limited projects that require specialised skills—digital campaigns, activation work or niche B2B communications where speed to market trumps traditional courtship.

    The trade-off is real: you gain speed and efficiency while sacrificing some depth of evaluation. It’s a calculated risk that works when the brief is clear and the decision-maker is experienced.

    The burgeoning reality

    As the marketing sector becomes more dynamic, expect rapid selection methods to gain momentum.

    Brands that master this approach will respond faster to market opportunities and build more agile agency partnerships.

    The future isn't about choosing between speed and quality—it's about knowing when each approach serves your brand best.

    Fast track is simply one more option in the toolkit. In a market where timing can determine campaign success, having multiple selection strategies isn't just smart, it's essential.

    After all, the perfect agency appointment is the right partner at the right time. Sometimes that time is now.

    Read more: advertising agencies, Johanna McDowell, IAS, media agencies, creative agencies, marketing agencies, agency pitch
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Marketing Communications ManagerCape TownOne-eyed Jack1 Oct
    Junior Digital Marketing Specialist - Portuguese-speakingJohannesburgAd Talent Africa16 Sep
    Creative IdeatorJohannesburgIsilumko Activate11 Sep
    Sales ConsultantPretoria45th Media28 Aug
    Marketing ManagerJohannesburgWord For Word Marketing PTY Ltd22 Aug
    Graphic and Web DesignerJohannesburgIn-Detail19 Aug
    Art DirectorStellenboschLumico11 Aug
    More jobs
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz