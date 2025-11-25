South Africa
    Navigating university choice: The important role of campus facilities for study success

    Prospective university students routinely consider rankings, tales of alumni success and the academic offering at institutions. While these are important factors to consider, one crucial aspect often gets overlooked: campus facilities. But before signing on the dotted line or hitting "accept" on the admissions portal, it is important to take the time to assess campus facilities, which can make or break a student’s journey.
    Issued by Waterfall School of Business
    25 Nov 2025
    25 Nov 2025
    Navigating university choice: The important role of campus facilities for study success

    Campus facilities are more than just buildings, they're the backbone of a fulfilling, productive, and successful university experience.

    “Sub-par facilities aren't minor inconveniences; they directly impact your ability to learn, stay physically and mentally healthy, and thrive socially,” says Moloko Chepape, chief operations officer at Rosebank International University College in (Ghana), IIE Rosebank College (RSA) and Waterfall School of Business (RSA).

    Facilities encompass everything from academic spaces like lecture halls, student support centers and research hubs, to recreational areas such as sports fields. Assessing them upfront ensures you're investing in an environment that supports your goals, rather than one that hinders them.

    “University isn't just about attending lectures, it's a holistic experience that shapes your personal and professional growth. High-quality facilities can enhance your motivation, provide tools for innovation, and foster a sense of community. Conversely, subpar ones can lead to frustration, burnout, or even switching institutions, which wastes time and money,” Chepape says.

    Key factors to evaluate

    • Location: Ensure that your campus is accessible, and ideally located near public transport hubs.
    • Modern learning facilities: Ensure that the campus is equipped with multimedia-enabled classrooms and student support centers equipped with computer labs and reliable Wi-Fi, so that you will have seamless access to digital learning tools. Absence of these features can be a devastating logistical hindrance to effective study.
    • Student-centric spaces: Does the campus offer dedicated student spill out areas, collaborative study areas, and resource centres that foster both academic focus and social interaction?
    • Support services: Check that the campus offers academic advising, career centres, and counselling services that are readily available, to ensure that you are supported holistically during your studies.

    Safety and security infrastructure

    Safety must be a cornerstone of every campus. This infrastructure must include:

    • 24/7 On-site security personnel: Professionally trained security teams should monitor all entrances, exits, and shared spaces.
    • CCTV surveillance: Comprehensive camera coverage across all high-traffic and sensitive areas to ensure continuous monitoring is essential.
    • Emergency readiness: Clearly marked evacuation points, regular safety drills, and first-aid support to ensure preparedness in the event of emergencies.

    Enhanced access control

    Best practice access control requires multi-layered verification points across a campus. Check for:

    • Smart card and facial recognition access systems: Students and staff use personalised cards/student cards/facial recognition biometric systems that restrict access to buildings and to authorised zones only.
    • Visitor management systems: Guests are pre-registered and tracked electronically, reducing risk of unauthorised entry.

    “Success at university extends beyond grades to building a network and personal identity. When considering a campus, don't rely solely on online photos or rankings, but rather get in-person information where possible,” advises Chepape.

    “Schedule a campus visit to tour key areas and chat with current students about their experiences and compare facilities across your shortlisted universities using the checklist above. Assessing campus facilities isn't about being picky; it's about ensuring your university choice propels you toward success. By choosing a campus that invests in its resources, you're setting yourself up for an enriching experience that goes beyond textbooks and will have a life-long positive impact.”

    Waterfall School of Business
    Waterfall School of Business is South Africa’s newest destination for globally relevant, high-quality, accredited vocational education. We offer premium programmes for individuals seeking transferable skills and tangible progress in today’s dynamic work environment, without the limitations of a traditional campus timetable.
    Let's do Biz