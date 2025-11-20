South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Waterfall School of BusinessSesekoNorth-West University (NWU)Sifiso Learning GroupRichfieldGordon Institute of Business ScienceFalse Bay CollegeOxford University PressCyril Ramaphosa FoundationBizcommunity.comUCT Graduate School of BusinessImpaqSACAPAfdaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shutdown against GBV: Waterfall School of Business joins call for action

    Gender-based violence (GBV) remains a profound crisis in South Africa. Despite decades of campaigns, attacks on women, children, and vulnerable communities continue unabated. As a nation still grappling with the triple curse of poverty, unemployment and inequality, , we cannot accept GBV as inevitable. It is time for decisive action, and the students of today are uniquely positioned to lead the change.
    Issued by Waterfall School of Business
    20 Nov 2025
    20 Nov 2025
    Shutdown against GBV: Waterfall School of Business joins call for action

    As future business leaders, innovators, and professionals, our students hold tremendous influence. We refuse to inherit a society where gender-based violence is normalised. Instead, we commit to ending it in our generation through education, advocacy, support, and community mobilisation.

    Education is our strongest weapon.
    Advocacy will amplify our voice.
    Support and empowerment are non-negotiable.
    Community mobilisation will extend our impact beyond campuses.

    Gender-based violence is a national crisis. This is not only a human-rights emergency; it is a direct attack on education, economic growth and the future our students are being prepared to lead.

    Words, summits and strategies are no longer enough. We call for GBV to receive the urgent, funded and measurable action it has been denied for far too long.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Waterfall School of Business
    Waterfall School of Business is South Africa’s newest destination for globally relevant, high-quality, accredited vocational education. We offer premium programmes for individuals seeking transferable skills and tangible progress in today’s dynamic work environment, without the limitations of a traditional campus timetable.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz