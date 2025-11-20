Shutdown against GBV: Waterfall School of Business joins call for action

Gender-based violence (GBV) remains a profound crisis in South Africa. Despite decades of campaigns, attacks on women, children, and vulnerable communities continue unabated. As a nation still grappling with the triple curse of poverty, unemployment and inequality, , we cannot accept GBV as inevitable. It is time for decisive action, and the students of today are uniquely positioned to lead the change.

As future business leaders, innovators, and professionals, our students hold tremendous influence. We refuse to inherit a society where gender-based violence is normalised. Instead, we commit to ending it in our generation through education, advocacy, support, and community mobilisation.

Education is our strongest weapon.

Advocacy will amplify our voice.

Support and empowerment are non-negotiable.

Community mobilisation will extend our impact beyond campuses.

Gender-based violence is a national crisis. This is not only a human-rights emergency; it is a direct attack on education, economic growth and the future our students are being prepared to lead.

Words, summits and strategies are no longer enough. We call for GBV to receive the urgent, funded and measurable action it has been denied for far too long.