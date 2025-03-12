Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedDomains.co.zaDNA Brand ArchitectsSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Entrepreneurship

    Google’s 2025 Hustle Academy applications now open

    12 Mar 2025
    12 Mar 2025
    Google has opened applications for the 2025 edition of its Hustle Academy programme.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    "We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Hustle Academy, continuing our commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs," said Kristy Grant, head of B2B marketing, SSA at Google.

    "This year, we are reinforcing our focus on AI-powered business training, enabling SMBs to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth. We are also excited to bring back 'Hustle Academy Brings You', featuring inspiring stories from successful African business leaders."

    The free, virtual Hustle Academy 2025 bootcamp will provide participants with in-depth training on:

    • AI integration: Learning how to incorporate AI into operations, marketing, and customer engagement.
    • Core business fundamentals: Covering business strategy, financial management, digital marketing, and leadership development.

    To be eligible, SMBs must have been operating for at least one year in Kenya, Nigeria, or South Africa and be seeking to expand their business. Participants will benefit from expert mentorship, practical case studies, and networking opportunities.

    Despite their critical role in driving Africa’s economic growth, SMBs across the continent often face significant hurdles. Limited access to funding, inadequate business resources, and a lack of specialised skills hinder their ability to scale and thrive.

    Google's Hustle Academy said it aims to directly address these challenges by providing practical training, expert mentorship, and a robust entrepreneurial network, enabling SMBs to overcome obstacles and unlock their full potential.

    Applications for Hustle Academy 2025 are now open at g.co/hustleacademy.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz