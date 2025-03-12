Google’s 2025 Hustle Academy applications now open

Google has opened applications for the 2025 edition of its Hustle Academy programme.

"We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Hustle Academy, continuing our commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs," said Kristy Grant, head of B2B marketing, SSA at Google.

"This year, we are reinforcing our focus on AI-powered business training, enabling SMBs to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth. We are also excited to bring back 'Hustle Academy Brings You', featuring inspiring stories from successful African business leaders."

The free, virtual Hustle Academy 2025 bootcamp will provide participants with in-depth training on:

AI integration: Learning how to incorporate AI into operations, marketing, and customer engagement.

Core business fundamentals: Covering business strategy, financial management, digital marketing, and leadership development.

To be eligible, SMBs must have been operating for at least one year in Kenya, Nigeria, or South Africa and be seeking to expand their business. Participants will benefit from expert mentorship, practical case studies, and networking opportunities.

Despite their critical role in driving Africa’s economic growth, SMBs across the continent often face significant hurdles. Limited access to funding, inadequate business resources, and a lack of specialised skills hinder their ability to scale and thrive.

Google's Hustle Academy said it aims to directly address these challenges by providing practical training, expert mentorship, and a robust entrepreneurial network, enabling SMBs to overcome obstacles and unlock their full potential.

Applications for Hustle Academy 2025 are now open at g.co/hustleacademy.