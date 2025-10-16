South Africa
    KZN Future50 Scale Up Exchange celebrates homegrown business excellence

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    16 Oct 2025
    East Coast Radio managing director: Mzuvele Mthethwa / Image by Julian Carelson.
    KwaZulu-Natal’s business landscape continues to shine bright with innovation and resilience. This was evident at the recent KZN Future50 Scale-Up Exchange, powered by FNB Business and East Coast Radio, an initiative that has profiled and celebrated over 100 exceptional KZN-based businesses across two impactful seasons.

    FNB KZN provincial head: Asheen Magjee / Image by Julian Carelsen.
    Held at FNB Acacia House in Umhlanga on 14 October 2025, the FNB ScaleUp Exchange brought together established entrepreneurs, business leaders, and growth experts for a morning of purposeful conversations, networking, and collaboration. The event was hosted by Pavlo Phitidis, business growth expert and CEO of Aurik, who led a 90-minute workshop designed to help business owners shift from transactional thinking to purpose-driven growth.

    CEO of Aurik : Pavlo Phitidis / Image by Julian Carelsen.
    This unique event reinforces The KZN Future50 initiative’s mission - to spotlight local businesses that are shaping tomorrow’s economy and to provide them with the insights and connections needed to scale sustainably.

    Driving growth, connection, and community:

    “The FNB Future50 ScaleUp Exchange is more than a business networking event - it’s a movement,” says Mzuvele Mthethwa, managing director of East Coast Radio. “It’s about celebrating the spirit of KwaZulu-Natal’s entrepreneurs, their creativity, resilience, and vision - and giving them a platform to connect, collaborate, and grow. Partnering with FNB allows us to amplify that impact and ensure local businesses get the visibility and support they deserve.”

    KZN Future50 Scale Up Exchange celebrates homegrown business excellence
    KZNFuture50 ScaleUp Exchange / Images by Julian Carelsen.
    ECR has been a proud co-driver of this initiative, using its trusted platform to tell the stories of local entrepreneurs across sectors - from manufacturing to tech, logistics to tourism. Through the FNB Future 50 feature on East Coast Breakfast and the podcast - the campaign continues to demonstrate how business growth contributes directly to the development of the province.

    KZNFuture50 ScaleUp Exchange / Images by Julian Carelsen
    KZN Future50 Scale Up Exchange celebrates homegrown business excellence

    Season 3 incoming:

    As the event concluded, partners announced that Season 3 of KZN Future50 is officially in development - set to bring even more inspiring stories to the forefront and deepen its support for local enterprises.

    CEO of Aurik : Pavlo Phitidis and East Coast Radio’s Content and Programming Manager Travis Bussiahn / Image: Julian Carelsen.
    With initiatives like these, East Coast Radio and FNB Business continue to position KwaZulu-Natal as a hub of growth, innovation, and opportunity: proving that the future is indeed being built right here at home.

