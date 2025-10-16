KZN Future50 Scale Up Exchange celebrates homegrown business excellence

East Coast Radio managing director: Mzuvele Mthethwa / Image by Julian Carelson.

KwaZulu-Natal’s business landscape continues to shine bright with innovation and resilience. This was evident at the recent KZN Future50 Scale-Up Exchange, powered by FNB Business and East Coast Radio, an initiative that has profiled and celebrated over 100 exceptional KZN-based businesses across two impactful seasons.

FNB KZN provincial head: Asheen Magjee / Image by Julian Carelsen.

Held at FNB Acacia House in Umhlanga on 14 October 2025, the FNB ScaleUp Exchange brought together established entrepreneurs, business leaders, and growth experts for a morning of purposeful conversations, networking, and collaboration. The event was hosted by Pavlo Phitidis, business growth expert and CEO of Aurik, who led a 90-minute workshop designed to help business owners shift from transactional thinking to purpose-driven growth.

CEO of Aurik : Pavlo Phitidis / Image by Julian Carelsen.

This unique event reinforces The KZN Future50 initiative’s mission - to spotlight local businesses that are shaping tomorrow’s economy and to provide them with the insights and connections needed to scale sustainably.

Driving growth, connection, and community:

“The FNB Future50 ScaleUp Exchange is more than a business networking event - it’s a movement,” says Mzuvele Mthethwa, managing director of East Coast Radio. “It’s about celebrating the spirit of KwaZulu-Natal’s entrepreneurs, their creativity, resilience, and vision - and giving them a platform to connect, collaborate, and grow. Partnering with FNB allows us to amplify that impact and ensure local businesses get the visibility and support they deserve.”

KZNFuture50 ScaleUp Exchange / Images by Julian Carelsen.

ECR has been a proud co-driver of this initiative, using its trusted platform to tell the stories of local entrepreneurs across sectors - from manufacturing to tech, logistics to tourism. Through the FNB Future 50 feature on East Coast Breakfast and the podcast - the campaign continues to demonstrate how business growth contributes directly to the development of the province.

KZNFuture50 ScaleUp Exchange / Images by Julian Carelsen

Season 3 incoming:

As the event concluded, partners announced that Season 3 of KZN Future50 is officially in development - set to bring even more inspiring stories to the forefront and deepen its support for local enterprises.

CEO of Aurik : Pavlo Phitidis and East Coast Radio’s Content and Programming Manager Travis Bussiahn / Image: Julian Carelsen.

With initiatives like these, East Coast Radio and FNB Business continue to position KwaZulu-Natal as a hub of growth, innovation, and opportunity: proving that the future is indeed being built right here at home.



