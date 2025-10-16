Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Internship Gauteng
- Freelance Senior Art Director Sandton
- Senior TTL Conceptual Team Bryanston
- Account Manager (Mid) Johannesburg
- Patrol Driver/Staff Driver N4 Route 2
- Senior Project Manager Cape Town
- Head of Social Media Stellenbosch
- Content Manager Stellenbosch
- Model Booker Cape Town
- Activities/Skypark Operator Hartbeespoort
The real cost of winning business in advertising
The mounting financial burden
According to the latest Scopen report, South African agencies participate in an average of 47 pitches per year spending R 1.6m annually on new-business efforts - and top-tier agencies invest nearly R 3.9m. By comparison, Brazil averages 16.2 pitches and Spain 27.
Only 24% of pitches in South Africa were remunerated last year with an average pitch fee around R50,000 against the R108,400 agencies believe is the minimum fair remuneration for pitch participation. Worse is the conversion rate which sits at a mere 17% on average, with more than half of agencies reporting a success rate below 10%.
Out-of-pocket costs push the total even higher, with agencies spending additional costs on outside resources like freelancers, production, travel, and materials. Add to that the internal team investment - typically 5 - 8 staff members dedicating over 44 hours each per pitch - and you'll see how quickly these costs multiply.
Returns that fall short
Even when pitches are successful, they don’t always convert to revenue. Agencies, according to European Association of Communications Agency (EACA), need to win at least €7m (roughly R166 million) in business assuming a 10% EBITDA margin just to break even on pitch costs. And based on the same study, 6 out of 10 winning ideas never even see implementation - turning even a “win” into a cost-heavy event.
Beyond the numbers, pitch fatigue spells trouble for morale. Nearly half of agency staff report being overwhelmed - stress, burnout, and high turnover have become unintended consequences of an unsustainable pitching model.
The reality is this: every pitch is a mammoth undertaking. It asks an agency to stop, reconfigure and mobilise its best minds and resources to solve a problem for a business that may never become a client. It asks for strategy, craft, creativity, insight and often production - all to be delivered under immense time pressure, with no guarantee of return. And yet, this work is often treated as if it costs nothing more than a meeting and some good ideas.
The financial toll is measurable, but the human toll is harder to quantify: late nights, strained teams, opportunities set aside, and the quiet fatigue of delivering brilliance into the void.
If the industry is going to keep asking agencies to pitch - and it will - then we must at least acknowledge the true weight of that request. Clients, procurement teams, and marketers alike need to understand that every pitch is not just a creative exercise. It’s an investment. It’s a sacrifice. It’s an act of faith. And it deserves the respect, transparency and fairness that such an undertaking warrants.
About Thembi SizaniThembi Sizani is the financial director and one of the owners of Ebony+Ivory, the longest-standing independent, specialist services agency with the rare privilege of a track record that spans more than half a century and. Level 1 BEE rating. We have all the services of a traditional agency married neatly together with the digital age.
- The real cost of winning business in advertising16 Oct 09:38
- Why media agencies still matter and why talent, not tech, will determine media’s future (part 4)06 Oct 10:22
- Why media agencies still matter: Opportunity knocks25 Sep 08:57
- Why media agencies still matter: The undervalued experts17 Sep 09:40
- Why media agencies still matter09 Sep 17:25