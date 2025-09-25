South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

icandi CQMultiChoiceThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaOFM RadioCan!doKantarMedia Development and Diversity AgencyThe Up&Up GroupOLC Through The Line CommunicationsProvantageBrandMappLocation BankTractor OutdoorPrimedia StudiosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why media agencies still matter: Opportunity knocks

    Part three in our series and we are getting to the heart of where the future of media agency leads, if we take the opportunity.
    By Paul Middleton, issued by Ebony+Ivory
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Why media agencies still matter: Opportunity knocks

    Media strategy is in trouble. The space once reserved for brave thinking is being overrun by buzzwords and bandwidth constraints. Decks are bloated. Data is directionless. Media owners are overstretched. Clients are overwhelmed.

    And yet, this is exactly why media agencies should be thriving.

    The role of media has outgrown 'placement'. It’s no longer just about matching eyeballs to airtime. It’s about designing communication systems that convert – ecosystems that connect ideas to outcomes and deliver true return on investment.

    Most media agencies already have the tech stack to make planning predictive, the talent to turn performance into foresight and the track record of solving complex problems across categories

    What’s missing is boldness – the confidence to reposition the agency not just as an execution partner, but as a strategic engine. Because while everyone else is chasing the next trend, media agencies are uniquely positioned to cut through the clutter, simplify the chaos, and build something that works.

    The world doesn’t need another media plan. It needs a media mindset – one that’s:

  • Outcome-obsessed, not just output-focused
  • Channel-agnostic, not locked into legacy
  • Customer-centric, not CPM-chasing

    And that mindset already exists. It lives in media agencies.

    This is the time to proactively reframe briefs, co-create strategy with creatives and clients, lead conversations on effectiveness, and bring the evidence, not just the energy.

    This is a call to action to media professionals: Stop playing it safe. Ask for the strategic seat. Challenge the brief. Show your thinking. You’re more than the media plan – you’re the mechanism that helps make the marketing work.

    This moment of chaos is also a moment of opportunity – for clarity, for leadership, for commercial creativity. And media agencies have every right to seize it.

    • Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Paul Middleton

    Paul Middleton is a director at Ebony+Ivory, the longest standing independent, specialist services agency with the rare privilege of a track record that spans more than half a century and a Level 1 BEE rating. We have all the services of a traditional agency married neatly together with the digital age.
    Ebony+Ivory
    E+I is an independent design and media agency with a 50-year track record for strategically-strong and tactically-smart campaigns. The unconventional, conventional agency. We're wired to go beyond brief and to deliver brand savvy campaigns on time and on budget.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    HR Business PartnerRandburgNewzroom Afrika23 Sep
    Graphics DesignerRandburgNewzroom Afrika17 Sep
    Advertising Sales PositionDurbanCaxton Local Media10 Sep
    Sales InternJohannesburg10 Sep
    JournalistCenturionBroad Media9 Sep
    Motoring JournalistPretoriaBroad Media9 Sep
    Journalism InternshipCenturionBroad Media9 Sep
    Media Volunteers NeededSouth AfricaMDNTV4 Sep
    Freelance Sales ExecutiveEastern CapeVolt Africa2 Sep
    Freelance Sales ExecutiveKimberleyVolt Africa2 Sep
    More jobs
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz