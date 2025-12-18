The lost art of integration: Why media strategy needs both flesh and digital

In a media landscape dominated by digital-first narratives, advertising is at risk of forgetting the power of integration. Blending traditional and digital channels is not nostalgic - it’s critical for genuine reach, credibility, and real impact. Unfortunately, that blend is becoming a fading art.

Why integration remains vitalWider reach

Traditional media still commands massive audiences. The SABC’s television networks - SABC 1, 2, and 3 - reach 89%, 91%, and 77% of the population respectively, while its 18 radio stations attract over 25 million weekly listeners. And, digital is surging too: South Africa now has nearly 44 million internet users, and mobile penetration reached 95% in 2019. Combining broadcast channels with digital enables us to leave no segment behind.

Enhanced credibility

Traditional outlets offer established authority - deep storytelling and context. A TV drama or radio feature carries weight that social posts often don’t. At the same time, digital platforms provide real-time interaction and transparency. Together, they forge trust and credibility that neither could achieve alone.

Better communication

Traditional media excel in narrative depth, while digital excels in immediacy and personalisation. This combo allows campaigns to inform, engage, then move the audience through a journey - from awareness to emotion to action.

Public opinion influence

Leveraging traditional outlets to frame conversations and digital platforms to amplify them creates a more orchestrated and trusted voice. This duality is essential for guiding public sentiment - especially in a context as diverse as South Africa.

Optimised customer journeys

An integrated media mix builds a richer journey. A viewer might first encounter a brand on TV, dig deeper via social, click into the website, and finally convert. Each channel plays a role in driving that seamless progression.

Why integration is becoming a lost art

Overfocus on digital

Digital’s measurable ROI and agility have made it seductive. PwC data shows digital ad spend surpassed TV in South Africa in 2020 and is expected to reach two-thirds of total ad spend by 2027. However, this shift risks ignoring the foundational audience and storytelling power of traditional media.

Planning deficits

Integrated strategy demands coordination. Yet, in many organisations, traditional and digital campaigns are planned in silos—undercutting synergy and effectiveness.

Team silos

With digital and traditional teams often physically separated or differently structured, cross-collaboration becomes a rarity. This isolation stifles the creative flow fundamental to integration.

Eroding traditional skills

Skills like longform storytelling, broadcast pacing, and public trust-building - even as digital gains dominance - are being undervalued or lost altogether.

Changing consumption doesn’t mean abandoning tradition

Even as digital usage grows, traditional media remain powerful. YouGov finds 58.5% of South Africans prefer TV for news, and 48.3% still rely on radio according to KLA. Abandoning these touchpoints forfeits massive reach.

A balanced path is the only smart path

Integration isn’t a nice to have - it’s the edge. It ensures reach isn’t just wide, but deep. It brings credibility and immediacy. It activates audiences with narrative power and keeps them with engagement and utility.

Restoring integration as craft

True integration is not only strategic - it’s craft. It’s blending deep-rooted media with nimble platforms to create campaigns that are culturally resonant, emotionally engaging, and operationally smart. It’s about treating channels as team players in a symphony rather than instruments competing for volume.

South African advertising stands at a crossroads. Digital alone is tempting and trackable. But the lasting impact lives where tradition and innovation meet - where messaging is credible, wide-reaching, and emotionally intelligent. The lost art of integration is worth mastering again - because that’s where real connection happens.

With over 56 years of media and advertising experience, we’ve perfected the art of blending traditional and digital so they work harder together. Few agencies can match the depth of our heritage or the agility of our approach – and that’s why our clients see results that last, not just clicks that fade.



