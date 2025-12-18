South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryMatte BLKJoe Publicicandi CQPrimedia BroadcastingGagasi FMMedia Development and Diversity AgencyMDNTVMultiChoiceJNPROgilvy South AfricaPenquinHoward AudioProvantageHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The lost art of integration: Why media strategy needs both flesh and digital

    In a media landscape dominated by digital-first narratives, advertising is at risk of forgetting the power of integration. Blending traditional and digital channels is not nostalgic - it’s critical for genuine reach, credibility, and real impact. Unfortunately, that blend is becoming a fading art.
    By Paul Middleton, issued by Ebony+Ivory
    18 Dec 2025
    18 Dec 2025
    The lost art of integration: Why media strategy needs both flesh and digital

    Why integration remains vitalWider reach

    Traditional media still commands massive audiences. The SABC’s television networks - SABC 1, 2, and 3 - reach 89%, 91%, and 77% of the population respectively, while its 18 radio stations attract over 25 million weekly listeners. And, digital is surging too: South Africa now has nearly 44 million internet users, and mobile penetration reached 95% in 2019. Combining broadcast channels with digital enables us to leave no segment behind.

    Enhanced credibility

    Traditional outlets offer established authority - deep storytelling and context. A TV drama or radio feature carries weight that social posts often don’t. At the same time, digital platforms provide real-time interaction and transparency. Together, they forge trust and credibility that neither could achieve alone.

    Better communication

    Traditional media excel in narrative depth, while digital excels in immediacy and personalisation. This combo allows campaigns to inform, engage, then move the audience through a journey - from awareness to emotion to action.

    Public opinion influence

    Leveraging traditional outlets to frame conversations and digital platforms to amplify them creates a more orchestrated and trusted voice. This duality is essential for guiding public sentiment - especially in a context as diverse as South Africa.

    Optimised customer journeys

    An integrated media mix builds a richer journey. A viewer might first encounter a brand on TV, dig deeper via social, click into the website, and finally convert. Each channel plays a role in driving that seamless progression.

    Why integration is becoming a lost art

    Overfocus on digital

    Digital’s measurable ROI and agility have made it seductive. PwC data shows digital ad spend surpassed TV in South Africa in 2020 and is expected to reach two-thirds of total ad spend by 2027. However, this shift risks ignoring the foundational audience and storytelling power of traditional media.

    Planning deficits

    Integrated strategy demands coordination. Yet, in many organisations, traditional and digital campaigns are planned in silos—undercutting synergy and effectiveness.

    Team silos

    With digital and traditional teams often physically separated or differently structured, cross-collaboration becomes a rarity. This isolation stifles the creative flow fundamental to integration.

    Eroding traditional skills

    Skills like longform storytelling, broadcast pacing, and public trust-building - even as digital gains dominance - are being undervalued or lost altogether.

    Changing consumption doesn’t mean abandoning tradition

    Even as digital usage grows, traditional media remain powerful. YouGov finds 58.5% of South Africans prefer TV for news, and 48.3% still rely on radio according to KLA. Abandoning these touchpoints forfeits massive reach.

    A balanced path is the only smart path

    Integration isn’t a nice to have - it’s the edge. It ensures reach isn’t just wide, but deep. It brings credibility and immediacy. It activates audiences with narrative power and keeps them with engagement and utility.

    Restoring integration as craft

    True integration is not only strategic - it’s craft. It’s blending deep-rooted media with nimble platforms to create campaigns that are culturally resonant, emotionally engaging, and operationally smart. It’s about treating channels as team players in a symphony rather than instruments competing for volume.

    South African advertising stands at a crossroads. Digital alone is tempting and trackable. But the lasting impact lives where tradition and innovation meet - where messaging is credible, wide-reaching, and emotionally intelligent. The lost art of integration is worth mastering again - because that’s where real connection happens.

    With over 56 years of media and advertising experience, we’ve perfected the art of blending traditional and digital so they work harder together. Few agencies can match the depth of our heritage or the agility of our approach – and that’s why our clients see results that last, not just clicks that fade.

    Read more: Paul Middleton, South Africans
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Paul Middleton

    Paul Middleton is a director and one of the owners of Ebony+Ivory, the longest standing independent, specialist services agency with the rare privilege of a track record that spans more than half a century and. Level 1 BEE rating. We have all the services of a traditional agency married neatly together with the digital age.
    Ebony+Ivory
    E+I is an independent design and media agency with a 50-year track record for strategically-strong and tactically-smart campaigns. The unconventional, conventional agency. We're wired to go beyond brief and to deliver brand savvy campaigns on time and on budget.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz