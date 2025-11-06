Trending
East Coast Radio partners with Oliver Agency South Africa to elevate creative and strategy
About Oliver Agency South Africa
Established in 2004, Oliver Agency is the world's first and only specialist in designing, building, and running bespoke in-house agencies and marketing ecosystems for brands. With a presence in over 48 countries, Oliver partners with over 300 clients, delivering creative work that drives business growth, fame, and purpose. Their unique model combines talent, teamwork, and technology to provide agile and effective marketing solutions.
Tanya Davis, marketing manager at East Coast Radio, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership: "We’re thrilled to welcome Oliver Agency as our new creative partner. Their innovative approach and deep understanding of creative strategy will help us unlock new opportunities, strengthen our brand, and deliver creative that truly connects with the people of KZN."
This collaboration marks a significant step in ECR’s commitment to delivering fresh, innovative, and impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences across KZN and beyond. The partnership officially commenced in September with Oliver Agency already working closely with the ECR team on upcoming projects.
For more information, please contact:
Zama Dlamini, brand specialist at East Coast Radio | az.oc.rce@damaZ
Paul van den Berg, managing director at Oliver South Africa | ycnega.revilo@grebdvluap | https://za.oliver.agency/
