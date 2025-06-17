Finance Section
    SA gains access to $1bn green industry fund to accelerate industrial decarbonisation

    South Africa has been selected as one of seven emerging economies to benefit from a $1bn concessional financing programme aimed at decarbonising heavy industry and supporting green economic development.
    17 Jun 2025
    17 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    The funding, made available through the Climate Investment Funds’ (CIF) new Industry Decarbonization Investment Programme, positions South Africa to unlock significant opportunities in clean energy, low-carbon manufacturing, and circular economy innovation.

    The CIF initiative—described as the world’s first large-scale concessional fund focused on decarbonising industry—targets high-emitting sectors such as steel, aluminium, cement, and chemicals. Alongside South Africa, other beneficiary countries include Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, Namibia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

    Catalysing industrial transformation

    This funding comes at a pivotal time for South Africa, which is seeking to balance its global decarbonisation commitments with a just energy transition that safeguards jobs and economic growth.

    The CIF programme will work closely with multilateral development banks (MDBs) and the private sector to co-develop national investment plans. These will prioritise technologies such as green hydrogen, waste-heat recovery, low-carbon materials, and carbon capture and storage.

    The concessional nature of the finance makes the programme particularly attractive to the private sector. It allows for up to 100% funding of projects, with at least 50% of investment guaranteed. According to CIF, each dollar of concessional capital is expected to mobilise an additional $12 in public and private co-financing, potentially catalysing more than $12bn in total investments across the seven countries.

    Implications for the local market

    South Africa’s inclusion is expected to accelerate the rollout of flagship initiatives such as the SA-H2 fund—a $1bn blended-finance platform launched in partnership with Dutch and Danish investors to support green hydrogen infrastructure.

    The CIF programme may also support decarbonisation pilots in South Africa’s hard-to-abate sectors, particularly mining, cement, and steel, which together contribute significantly to national emissions.

    For South African financiers and industrial players, this opens up a pipeline of bankable projects, many of which will require strong public-private partnerships, rigorous environmental criteria, and scalable technology platforms. Furthermore, the emphasis on circular economy models presents new avenues for innovation in industrial waste reuse, energy efficiency, and material substitution.

    A Just Transition focus

    CIF’s chief executive officer, Tariye Gbadegesin, emphasised that the programme is not just about reducing carbon emissions, but about building long-term industrial competitiveness and resilience. As such, the initiative includes a strong focus on social safeguards and workforce reskilling to support communities dependent on carbon-intensive industries.

    This aligns with South Africa’s Just Transition Framework, which advocates for inclusive development and community protection as the country shifts toward a low-carbon economy. Stakeholders will need to ensure that decarbonisation projects integrate training programmes, job-placement mechanisms, and stakeholder engagement strategies from the outset.

    Strategic outlook

    As global value chains become increasingly green and regulated, access to CIF funding provides South Africa with a critical lever to modernise its industrial base and retain relevance in export markets—particularly in the EU, which is tightening carbon border measures.

    The next steps involve co-designing South Africa’s national investment plan in consultation with MDBs and private-sector partners, followed by project rollouts that will likely begin in 2026.

    For financiers, developers, and corporate leaders, this marks a strategic opportunity to engage in scalable, socially responsible green industrialisation.

