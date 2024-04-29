Afda students and alumni reign supreme at Saftas 2024

Afda is delighted to announce that Afda students and alumni showed up once again, winning 17 Golden Horn awards in seven different categories.

In the Feature Film category, The Fragile King, written and directed by alumnus Tristan Holmes and co-produced by fellow alumnus Adam Thal picked up five awards: Best Supporting Actress – Jennifer Steyn, Best Actress in a Feature Film – Afda alumna Antoinette Louw, Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Tristan Holmes, Best Achievement in Directing – Tristan Holmes, and the big one, Best Feature Film.

“I am grateful that all the hard work is being recognised by my peers. Filmmaking is a team sport and I feel super thankful to the cast and crew who went out into the bundus to make this film. And thank you to the Saftas for creating a platform where work can be celebrated like this. Here’s to the next one,” says alumnus Tristan Holmes.

Alumnus Tom Marais added yet another Golden Horn to his trophy cabinet winning the Best Achievement in Cinematography award for his work on the film iNumber Number and alumna Marné van der Burgh won the Best Achievement in Costume Design for the film Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor.

In the Student Film category, Afda Johannesburg 2023 third year graduation film, Anguish, produced by Raheem Razak and directed by Mandisa Mary-Jane Mtembu, won the Best Student Film, making it the tenth time Afda have won the award at the Saftas.

In the TV Drama category, alumni Zeno Peterson won two awards, Best Achievement in Cinematography and Best Achievement in Directing for Shaka Ilembe, Adze Ugah shared the Best Achievement in Directing award with Zeno, and Thishiwe Ziqubu won Best Achievement in Scriptwriting.

In the Telenovela category alumni came out on top with their work on Outlaws. Ebenhaezer Smal won the Best Achievement in Editing award, Ntobeko Dlamini won the Best Achievement in Cinematography award and Waldemar Coetsee won Best Achievement in Art Direction award.

In the TV Comedy category, alumnus Prev Reddy nabbed the Best Actor award for his role in Miseducation and alumnus James Adey won the Best Achievement in Cinematography award for Yoh! Christmas.

In the Documentary category Ebenhaezer Smal took his award tally to two after picking up the Best Achievement in Editing award for Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

In the Best Youth Programme category Burnt Onion Productions co-founded by alumna Rethabile Ramaphakela won the Best Youth Programme award for MTV Shuga Down South Season 3.

Bravo to all the Afda nominees and winners!!!



