MultiChoice Talent Factory Day at the 7th Joburg Film Festival

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) proudly announces its dedicated day at the 7th Joburg Film Festival (JFF), marking ten years of nurturing Africa's storytelling talent. Scheduled for Thursday, 13 March 2025, MTF Day will offer a rich programme of activities, including a masterclass with seasoned director, Angus Gibson, a panel discussion, and a networking event with all alumni, reaffirming MTF’s commitment to empowering the next generation of filmmakers.

Image supplied by Joburg Film Festival

Since its inception in 2015, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has been at the forefront of Africa's creative industry. The 12-month industry-readiness programme provides hands-on training in directing, producing, cinematography, and commissioning, all under the mentorship of top industry professionals, with Bobby Heaney at the helm. The programme has enabled graduates to make significant contributions to film and TV

Notably, MTF interns have had the opportunity to work on some of Africa's most prominent television productions, including Gomora, The River, The Queen, Youngins, Adulting, as well as renowned reality shows like Idols SA, Survivor SA, and Miss South Africa. This hands-on experience ensures that graduates are well-prepared to excel in the industry.

What to expect at JFF and MTF Day

As part of the event, MTF alumni will take center stage in a special Journey Panel, where they will share their personal experiences, career milestones, and the impact of MTF on their professional growth. This discussion will highlight the challenges they have overcome, the lessons they've learned, and their perspectives on the evolving African film and television industry.

The panel will feature cinematographer Thembo Twala (2015), events and film professional Chandre Jacobs (2016), and producer Mieke Pretorius (2017), who will offer insights into their career paths and the future of African storytelling.

Esther Beukes (2018), chairperson of the Namibian Film Commission, will share her experience in developing a film industry from the ground up, while Nomvuselelo Dlamini (2019) will discuss the journey of launching a production company. Zoleka Monare (2020) will explore transitioning from theatre to film and the role of performance in storytelling.

The event will also feature an Extended Cut panel discussion, highlighting how this MultiChoice initiative equips alumni with mentorship, resources, and industry opportunities to build sustainable production companies. To round off the discussions, the talent acquisition team will host a talk on career pathways in the entertainment industry.

The MultiChoice Talent Factory has a rich history of producing graduates who have been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous filmmakers, with alumni making significant contributions to the industry. Some of the standout graduates and interns include:

Gcinashe "Nash" Baruza , now the acting commissioning editor for Scripted Content at MultiChoice, was featured on the MultiTalks vodcast in November 2024.

, now the acting commissioning editor for Scripted Content at MultiChoice, was featured on the MultiTalks vodcast in November 2024. Thembalethu Mfebe , a producer, director, and screenwriter, has made major strides in the industry, with his feature The Umbrella Men winning a National Film and Television Award (SA) for Best Feature in 2023.

, a producer, director, and screenwriter, has made major strides in the industry, with his feature winning a National Film and Television Award (SA) for Best Feature in 2023. Uyiosa Eweka , a qualified video editor and graphic designer specialising in visual effects (VFX), Uyiosa holds a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television (Honours). His expertise led him to a role in MultiChoice's post-production department, where he has contributed to major productions such as Idols SA .

, a qualified video editor and graphic designer specialising in visual effects (VFX), Uyiosa holds a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television (Honours). His expertise led him to a role in MultiChoice's post-production department, where he has contributed to major productions such as . Luthando Nkambule , a 2023 MTF graduate, Luthando is the scriptwriter for Showmax's hard-hitting teen telenovela Youngins .

, a 2023 MTF graduate, Luthando is the scriptwriter for Showmax's hard-hitting teen telenovela . Mbalizethu Zulu , an MTF alumna who has made remarkable strides in the industry, Mbalizethu is a Safta Award winner and owns her own production house.

, an MTF alumna who has made remarkable strides in the industry, Mbalizethu is a Safta Award winner and owns her own production house. Raheem Razak, currently an intern at MTF, Raheem has already distinguished himself by winning a Safta Award, showcasing his burgeoning talent in the industry.

Beyond these names, countless other MTF graduates and interns continue to make their mark across Africa’s film and television industry, contributing to some of the biggest productions on the continent

About the Joburg Film Festival

The 7th edition of the Joburg Film Festival, which started on 11 March and runs until 16 March 2025, is held under the theme 'The Golden Thread – Connected Through Stories', celebrating Africa’s rich storytelling heritage. As one of South Africa’s premier film events, it plays a crucial role in the continent’s film industry. The festival serves as a platform for African filmmakers, providing an opportunity to showcase their talents and connect with the global industry.

MTF Day at JFF 2025 is more than a celebration, it is a reaffirmation of the commitment to enriching lives through storytelling. Industry professionals, aspiring filmmakers, and cinema enthusiasts will gather to commemorate this milestone and explore the future of cinema.

To find out more, visit multichoice.com.




