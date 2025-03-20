Global recognition as SA wins 2024 ESG Communication Award

South Africa was awarded the Global Alliance World Public Relations & Communication Award in the ESG Category at the 12th World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Nusa Dua, Bali.

Themed Purposeful Influence for the Common Good the Forum saw more than 1,400 delegates from 22 countries gather to learn from over 77 global PR specialists - including an impressive South African contingent, who contributed significantly to addressing the critical current issues facing PR professionals globally.

“We’re so humbled, thrilled and incredibly grateful to every single person and organisation who contributes to this beautiful initiative. Thank you for being part of this amazing journey!” says Regine le Roux, the founder of Reputation Matters in South Africa, which won the award for its Re.Bag.Re.Use initiative.

South Africa was represented by:

Angela Barter, sustainability communication strategist and founder, The PR Agency.



Prof Dalien René Benecke, associate professor at the University of Johannesburg, Prisa representative and Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management board member.



Prof. Corne Meintjes, Associate Professor, Department of Strategic Communication, University of Johannesburg, South Africa.



Dr Lucinda Sutton, senior lecturer: corporate communication, North West University, South Africa.

4 key themes shaping the future of PR

The South African professionals contributed significantly to critical discussions, joining global experts in sharing practical strategies for addressing the most critical issues facing PR professionals today, including four key themes shaping the future of public relations.