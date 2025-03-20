Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioHook, Line & SinkerJacaranda FMDentsuRogerwilcoBroad MediaTenacityPRPrimedia BroadcastingeatbigfishThe Publicity WorkshopAdvertising Media ForumDNA Brand ArchitectsSAMRODomains.co.zaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media PR & Communications

    Global recognition as SA wins 2024 ESG Communication Award

    South Africa was awarded the Global Alliance World Public Relations & Communication Award in the ESG Category at the 12th World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Nusa Dua, Bali.
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    Source: © 123rf South Africa was awarded the coveted Global Alliance World Public Relations & Communication Award in the ESG Category at the 12th World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Nusa Dua, Bali
    Source: © 123rf 123rf South Africa was awarded the coveted Global Alliance World Public Relations & Communication Award in the ESG Category at the 12th World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Nusa Dua, Bali

    Themed Purposeful Influence for the Common Good the Forum saw more than 1,400 delegates from 22 countries gather to learn from over 77 global PR specialists - including an impressive South African contingent, who contributed significantly to addressing the critical current issues facing PR professionals globally.

    “We’re so humbled, thrilled and incredibly grateful to every single person and organisation who contributes to this beautiful initiative. Thank you for being part of this amazing journey!” says Regine le Roux, the founder of Reputation Matters in South Africa, which won the award for its Re.Bag.Re.Use initiative.

    South Africa was represented by:

    • Angela Barter, sustainability communication strategist and founder, The PR Agency.
    • Prof Dalien René Benecke, associate professor at the University of Johannesburg, Prisa representative and Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management board member.
    • Prof. Corne Meintjes, Associate Professor, Department of Strategic Communication, University of Johannesburg, South Africa.
    • Dr Lucinda Sutton, senior lecturer: corporate communication, North West University, South Africa.

    4 key themes shaping the future of PR

    The South African professionals contributed significantly to critical discussions, joining global experts in sharing practical strategies for addressing the most critical issues facing PR professionals today, including four key themes shaping the future of public relations.

    1. Driving sustainability through communication

      2. Numerous expert speakers highlighted the importance of aligning communication strategies with environmental and social goals and the opportunity for PR professionals to address urgent global challenges by driving meaningful change with transparent and authentic sustainability messaging.

      “Sustainability communication has evolved - it is a gateway to change, with communicators serving as change agents for positive social and environmental transformation,” explains Angela Barter, sustainability communication strategist at The PR Agency, during a panel discussion on the role of PR in global sustainability.

      With 25 years of PR experience and a Master’s in Environmental Management, Barter shared practical strategies from her research and the sustainability communication training she provides to agencies and corporations.

      “To protect clients from the risks of misleading messaging, inaccurate ‘green claims’ and unintentional greenwashing, PR and communication professionals must communicate responsibly, back up environmental or sustainability claims with verifiable evidence, and be equipped with the right knowledge and training to communicate authentic, measurable sustainability narratives.”

    2. Responsible, ethical communication in PR

      3. Various speakers emphasised the importance of upholding the values of responsible communication to address misinformation fuelled by AI, social media and ‘greenwashing’ as well as widespread public scepticism.

      “Whether we are tackling the challenges of misinformation, bridging cultural divides, or advancing social good, our shared responsibility is clear: influence with purpose, communicate with integrity, and act with responsibility,” comments Boy Kelana, chairman of Perhumas (Indonesian Public Relations Association).

      The Global Alliance has advocated for Responsible Communication to be included as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). Communication is a key component of many existing SDGs, but a dedicated Responsible Communication SDG will promote ethical journalism, digital literacy, and responsible use of communication technologies, effectively leveraging communication to support all SDGs.

    3. Embracing innovation through technology and AI

      4. Discussions also addressed the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public relations, highlighting both opportunities and ethical challenges. AI-driven campaigns can enhance efficiency and data-driven decision-making, but strong human oversight remains crucial.

      The WPRF called for the establishment of global ethical standards, investing in professional training in AI literacy, and promoting transparency to maintain trust and prevent ethical pitfalls.

    4. A commitment to education and professional development

      5. The need for PR and communication practitioners to remain trained, upskilled and up-to-date with trends, innovations and best practices, was another strong theme.

      Education is a key focus for the Global Alliance, which sets professional standards, and supports members with free education, training and development programmes, as well as continuous, advanced research, like the PR & Communication Trends and Insights World Report 2024 unveiled at the WPRF.

      Prepared by Prof Benecke and Prof Meintjes from the University of Johannesburg, this global overview of key insights, trends and challenges shaping the global PR and communication industry explores AI advancements, the growing importance of ESG principles, and the integration of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in communication strategies.

      “The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication prides itself in providing research on current trends, perspectives and practices representing the views of its 320,000 members.

      “The information is accessible on the Global Alliance webpage and aims to empower professionals in their decision making and local influence,” explains Prof Benecke.

    Read more: communications, technology, Public relations, University of Johannesburg, PRISA, North West University, ESG, Regine le Roux, Angela Barter, Reputation Matters, ethical PR, PR, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz