False Bay TVET College students excel at 2024 Regional Allan Grey Entrepreneurship Competition

The Allan Gray Makers Inter-College Entrepreneurship Competition is a crucial initiative designed to nurture entrepreneurial talent among TVET college students across South Africa’s 50 TVET institutions. Supported by the Allan Gray Foundation and Future Managers, this competition offers a unique platform for students to showcase their business ideas and entrepreneurial skills. It encourages creative thinking and the development of sustainable solutions to real-world problems, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among young South Africans.

South Cape TVET College chief executive officer/principal Dr Tercia Terblanche, Rashaad Sambaba winner for category, I have a Business Idea and host college, Elgin Mokokong, acting principal for Northern Cape Urban TVET College acting chief executive officer/principal

At False Bay TVET College, entrepreneurship competitions are essential for fostering entrepreneurial thinking and cultivating a proactive mindset among our students. These competitions offer a valuable platform for students to present their business ideas or existing ventures to a panel of judges and their peers. They serve as a catalyst for change, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the opportunity to pitch their ideas, potentially secure prize money for their startups, and transform their initiatives into successful businesses.

The AG Makers TVET Annual Entrepreneurship Competition is more than just a contest; it embodies the principle of action-oriented entrepreneurship. Nafeesa Dinie, CfERI manager at False Bay TVET College endorses, “By encouraging students to shift from job-seeking to job-creating, the competition supports the development of an entrepreneurial mindset and helps turn viable ideas into sustainable enterprises. Through a structured series of learning activities, participants are guided through the stages of entrepreneurship, fostering innovation and driving a nationwide movement of future business leaders and creators.”

South Cape TVET College chief executive officer/principal Dr Tercia Terblanche, Sethu Klaas winner for category, I have a Technology Business and host college, Elgin Mokokong, acting principal for Northern Cape Urban TVET College acting chief executive officer/principal.

This year’s regional rounds, hosted at Northern Cape Urban TVET College on 23 August 2024, was a vibrant event led by the enthusiastic MC Dumisani Favour Lutweyi, assistant director of student support services at Northern Cape Urban TVET College. The event saw many dignitaries visiting the competition to encourage and motivate the students, the dignitaries included Buti Manamela, deputy minister of the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET); Sam Zungu, deputy director general in the Department of Higher Education and Training responsible for TVET Colleges, Brian Madaleni, acting regional manager for the DHET (Northern and Western Cape Region), Brian Phike, chief executive officer/principal of Northlink College; Nokulunga Sofoyiya, acting director for TVET support in the Northern and Western Cape Regions; Lungisa Mbulawa, chief executive officer/principal of West Coast TVET College; and Linda Dhladhla, programme manager at the Allan Gray Foundation.

The event featured participants from eight TVET colleges: False Bay TVET College, Northern Cape Urban TVET College, Northern Cape Rural TVET College, Boland TVET College, West Coast TVET College, South Cape TVET College, Northlink TVET College, and the College of Cape Town TVET. Students from diverse backgrounds presented their innovative business ideas to a panel of judges. The winners of the Regional Rounds will advance to the National Finals in Gauteng on 07 September 2024.

The competition coincided with TVET Month activities in the adjacent field, creating a buzz and contributing to a successful celebration of TVET women and the student entrepreneurship regional rounds. Among the standout participants were Mr. Rashaad Sambaba and Mr. Sethu Klaas from False Bay TVET College, who excelled in their respective categories. Rashaad’s business, in the category, I have a General Business named "Everything Stationery," provides affordable, sustainable stationery solutions with flexible payment options for less affluent communities. His innovative approach emphasises accessibility and social impact, earning high praise from the judges. Sethu’s business, in the category, I have a technology business named "Driven by Nature," combines eco-friendly technology with cutting-edge design to address global challenges through nature-inspired solutions, also securing his place in the national finals.

Buhle Ndudula accepts runner-up prize for I have a Technology Business from Nedbank

Additionally, Buhle Ndudula, contesting in the category, I have a technology business named received the runner-up R5,000 voucher for her impactful business idea focused on enhancing community transportation. Her recognition highlights the diverse entrepreneurial talent emerging from False Bay TVET College.

A special thanks is extended to Nedbank for the voucher, Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) in the Western Cape Government for their generous support, which enabled the college to take the students to Kimberley for this important event. The Allan Gray Makers initiative, under the broader Allan Gray Orbis Foundation in conjunction with the Department of Higher Education and Training, continue to cultivate entrepreneurial talent within the TVET college sector through education, mentorship, and practical experience. The Student entrepreneurship competition is a key component of this initiative, challenging students to develop solutions to challenges facing their communities and pitch innovative business ideas to combat youth unemployment.

False Bay TVET College is immensely proud of its students’ achievements and is excited for Rashaad and Sethu as they advance to the National Finals. The college is confident that its entrepreneurial spirit will continue to inspire others. The TVET colleges remain a beacon of hope, providing young South Africans with the skills and opportunities to shape their futures through entrepreneurship.

For more information, contact False Bay TVET College, Centre for Entrepreneurship Rapid Incubator, Thomas Mvumvu on 021 201 1215.



