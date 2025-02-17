Marketing & Media Media
    Doubling down on creativity and impact: Eskimi revamps its services for South African advertisers

    Issued by Eskimi
    17 Feb 2025
    17 Feb 2025
    On Thursday, Eskimi, an end-to-end creative and media tech platform, announced modernising its services for South Africa. Having mainly focused on display ad solutions in the past, Eskimi is raising the bar by introducing state-of-the-art data-driven creativity for its clients.
    Doubling down on creativity and impact: Eskimi revamps its services for South African advertisers

    “We started working with our South African advertisers, media agencies, and publishers just under two years ago. We have proven our commitment to innovation in the local adtech scene. To bring our client’s campaigns to new levels, we have invested heavily in improving our services through new AI-driven creative solutions, performance measurement capacities, and an educational programme,” says Cornelis Ouwehand, regional director for Africa.

    New partner tools available

    When planning their campaigns, Eskimi clients can now optimise their creative assets based on predictions offered through its integrated AI-powered neuroscience tool. Providing attention heatmaps and expected performance metrics, this technology helps advertisers foresee whether the visual content is likely to grab the audience’s attention and gives suggestions for improvement.

    Eskimi has also ensured its clients now have access to Lumen, which uses eye-tracking technology to measure attention effectiveness of digital ads. This allows brands to benchmark their creative quality against the industry.

    Ultimately to evaluate long-term brand recall

    While AI tools help brands evaluate the performance of creatives pre-, during, and post campaigns, brand lift studies help close the loop by measuring overall brand recall, awareness, intent, and favourability. “These studies help our clients put their strategies to the test and, where needed, adapt them based on the insights provided,” says Ouwehand.

    Introduces educational projects

    As part of its commitment to Africa’s digital industry, Eskimi has launched an educational programme focusing on the building blocks of effective brand advertising, brand impact, user attention measurement, and strategy building. Brands and media agencies personnel will be invited to participate in various themed workshops to facilitate this learning experience through the various modules.

    Eskimi has global experience, local knowledge, and can share best practices that have proven to work, regardless of location. “By sharing our insights, we aim to help our markets improve their digital advertising skills and stay aligned with the latest global market trends,” says Ouwehand.

    Doubling down on creativity and impact: Eskimi revamps its services for South African advertisers

    About Eskimi

    Eskimi is a global, full-stack, end-to-end creative and media tech platform. It delivers data-driven creatives that capture attention, quality supply, precise audience targeting, reaching 2.5 billion users, and local relevance that captures attention and creates brand impact. Eskimi operates worldwide with people on the ground in over 40 markets.

