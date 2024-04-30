Industries

    Kabza De Small, Mthunzi win big at Metro FM Awards 2024

    30 Apr 2024
    Under the theme, Black to the Future, the Metro FM Awards 2024 was a night of glitz and glam paying tribute to Black excellence in South Africa's music industry. The event was held on Saturday, 27 April at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga with an impressive 1,700 entries and showcasing the creativity that is shaping the music industry.
    Source: youtube.com

    This year, each category winner received R50,000, with the Song of the Year winners, Kabza De Small and Mthunzi, walking away with R150,000. Their wins included: Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, and Best Amapiano.

    Below is a list of all the winners from the night:

    Best Gospel Album: Ntokozo Mbambo - Lavish Worship

    Best Jazz Album: Amandla Freedom Ensemble - Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth

    Best Produced Album: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Isimo

    Best Collaboration: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush

    Song of the Year: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft DJ Maphorisa: Young Stunna; Sizwe Alkaline; Umthakathi Kush

    Artist of the Year: Lwah Ndlunkulu

    Best Viral Challenge: TitoM & Yuppe - Tshwala Bam ft S.N.E & EeQue

    All the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees
    9 Apr 2024

    Best New Artist: Nontokozo Mkhize

    Best Duo/Group: Thee Legacy

    Best Dance: Zakes Bantwini - Mama Thula

    Best Kwaito/Gqom: DJ Kotin - Hello ft Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela

    Best Hip Hop: A-Reece - Ving Rhames

    Best African Pop: Bongeziwe Mabandla – Amaxesha

    Best Amapiano: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush

    Best Music Video: Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Ft. T-Man SA

    Best Male: Aymos

    Best Styled: Oscar Mbo

    Best R&B: Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U

    Best Female: Makhadzi

    Let's do Biz