Kabza De Small, Mthunzi win big at Metro FM Awards 2024

This year, each category winner received R50,000, with the Song of the Year winners, Kabza De Small and Mthunzi, walking away with R150,000. Their wins included: Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, and Best Amapiano.
Below is a list of all the winners from the night:
Best Gospel Album: Ntokozo Mbambo - Lavish Worship
Best Jazz Album: Amandla Freedom Ensemble - Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth
Best Produced Album: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Isimo
Best Collaboration: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush
Song of the Year: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft DJ Maphorisa: Young Stunna; Sizwe Alkaline; Umthakathi Kush
Artist of the Year: Lwah Ndlunkulu
Best Viral Challenge: TitoM & Yuppe - Tshwala Bam ft S.N.E & EeQue
Best New Artist: Nontokozo Mkhize
Best Duo/Group: Thee Legacy
Best Dance: Zakes Bantwini - Mama Thula
Best Kwaito/Gqom: DJ Kotin - Hello ft Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela
Best Hip Hop: A-Reece - Ving Rhames
Best African Pop: Bongeziwe Mabandla – Amaxesha
Best Amapiano: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush
Best Music Video: Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Ft. T-Man SA
Best Male: Aymos
Best Styled: Oscar Mbo
Best R&B: Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U
Best Female: Makhadzi