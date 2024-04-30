Kabza De Small, Mthunzi win big at Metro FM Awards 2024

Under the theme, Black to the Future, the Metro FM Awards 2024 was a night of glitz and glam paying tribute to Black excellence in South Africa's music industry. The event was held on Saturday, 27 April at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga with an impressive 1,700 entries and showcasing the creativity that is shaping the music industry.

This year, each category winner received R50,000, with the Song of the Year winners, Kabza De Small and Mthunzi, walking away with R150,000. Their wins included: Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, and Best Amapiano.

Below is a list of all the winners from the night:

Best Gospel Album: Ntokozo Mbambo - Lavish Worship

Best Jazz Album: Amandla Freedom Ensemble - Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth

Best Produced Album: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Isimo

Best Collaboration: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush

Song of the Year: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft DJ Maphorisa: Young Stunna; Sizwe Alkaline; Umthakathi Kush

Artist of the Year: Lwah Ndlunkulu

Best Viral Challenge: TitoM & Yuppe - Tshwala Bam ft S.N.E & EeQue

Best New Artist: Nontokozo Mkhize

Best Duo/Group: Thee Legacy

Best Dance: Zakes Bantwini - Mama Thula

Best Kwaito/Gqom: DJ Kotin - Hello ft Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela

Best Hip Hop: A-Reece - Ving Rhames

Best African Pop: Bongeziwe Mabandla – Amaxesha

Best Amapiano: Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush

Best Music Video: Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Ft. T-Man SA

Best Male: Aymos

Best Styled: Oscar Mbo

Best R&B: Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U

Best Female: Makhadzi