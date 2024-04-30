Industries

    Mr Price Sport partners with American sports brand, Everlast

    30 Apr 2024
    Mr Price Sport has announced a partnership with American brand, Everlast. This Everlast SA collaboration brings together two well-known names in the world of sports with the aim of providing customers with an exclusive range of sportswear, athleisure, and equipment.
    Image supplied
    Everlast, a brand that has been the pre-eminent name in boxing since 1910, is known for its products in the field of boxing, mixed martial arts, and fitness-related sport goods.

    This partnership with Everlast aligns perfectly with their mission to make quality fitness products more accessible to all individuals.

    The exclusive license agreement between Everlast and Mr Price Sport allows the latter to design and create a limited-edition range at a value price point. This means that customers can now get their hands on the wide range of Everlast products at Mr Price Sport without breaking the bank.

    The collaboration between these two brands also aims to merge their expertise in fitness and sportswear to empower individuals of all fitness levels to pursue their active lifestyles. By combining Everlast's legacy of producing performance-driven gear with Mr Price Sport's commitment to accessibility and value, this partnership seeks to make quality fitness products more attainable.

    This not only encourages individuals to lead active lifestyles but also supports a healthier and more active community.

    Image supplied
    Speaking on behalf of Everlast, Kerri Jenkins of Leisure Brands Group shared her excitement about this partnership and expressed her belief that it will have a significant impact on the fitness industry. She believes that by offering innovative designs at affordable prices, this collaboration will make a positive change in the lives of many individuals.

    “The partnership between Mr Price Sport and Everlast goes beyond just providing high-quality and affordable products. It also reflects their shared values of inclusivity and diversity. As a brand that is deeply committed to diversity and representation, Everlast has been working towards creating products for people of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. This aligns perfectly with Mr Price Sport's vision to cater to a wide range of customers and promote inclusivity in the fitness industry,” said Jenkins.

    Philippa Feher, Mr Price Sport marketing manager, expressed her excitement about the collaboration with Everlast, stating that it will elevate the shopping experience for all sports enthusiasts.

    “This partnership between two industry leaders is sure to be a game-changer in the world of sports retail. Customers can expect to find a wide range of technical apparel and athleisure that cater to their specific sporting and leisure needs. Whether you are a professional athlete or a casual fitness enthusiast, this exclusive range has something for everyone,” said Feher.

