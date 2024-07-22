Under Armour launches Unstoppable Collection

Under Armour’s has launched its Unstoppable Collection, where the worlds of high-performance sport and street gear collide.

Image supplied

Whether you’re a footballer, athlete, or fan – the Under Armour Unstoppable Collection goes beyond performance and allows you to feel your best to perform at your best.

This collection combines Under Armour's expertise in performance wear with a style-first approach. Engineered with advanced sweat-wicking technology, the collection incorporates stretch-woven fabric that is tough and lightweight.

The 4-way stretch material moves better in every direction, ensuring maximum flexibility and comfort. Each piece in the collection helps you to push past your limits and redefine what it means to be unstoppable, whether on the pitch or off.

“The confidence we feel from watching or playing sport doesn’t just exist on the pitch, it’s part of our identity that bleeds into everything we do, no matter where we go,” says Eddie Nketiah, Under Armour Athlete; striker for Arsenal and England National Player.

“The Unstoppable Collection embodies our dedication to creating gear that not only meets but exceeds the demands of athletes at every level- even beyond the pitch. We believe that when athletes feel their best, they perform their best, and this collection is a testament to that belief,” says Under Armour.

From moisture-wicking anoraks and varsity-style jackets that merge form and function with fashion, to iconic cargo pants and joggers that mirror street gear trends across the globe, the Under Armour Unstoppable collection flips the script on sportswear with its bold, unapologetic statement pieces.

Fans of the brand will still find familiar favourites within range, including body-sculpting basics like leggings and cropped mock neck tops and the legendary Under Armour tees.