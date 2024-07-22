Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

dotGOODKantarScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    GNU to add more tax-exempt food items

    22 Jul 2024
    22 Jul 2024
    As South Africa grapples with high poverty levels and the cost of living, the Government of National Unity (GNU) will look to expand the range of essential food items exempt from value-added tax (VAT).
    Photo by on
    Photo by Kimberly Fowler on Unsplash

    President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday, 18 July 2024, that the GNU will undertake a comprehensive review of administered prices, including the fuel price formula, to identify areas where prices can be reduced.

    The President said the 10 GNU parties have resolved to dedicate the next five years to actions that will advance three strategic priorities. These include driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, and building a capable, ethical and developmental State.

    The Head of State believes that a robust and inclusive strategy to alleviate poverty is essential to safeguarding and assisting the most vulnerable in society.

    “Even at a time when many companies are making large profits, millions of South Africans are suffering as a result of rising prices.”

    The President delivered his Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) in Cape Town, outlining the government’s agenda, priorities, and policies for the next five years during a joint sitting of the two newly constituted Houses of Parliament.

    Income to support the unemployed

    The government has implemented various interventions to support the unemployed, including the introduction of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant during the Covid-19 pandemic, said the President.

    “The SRD Grant has provided a lifeline to millions of unemployed people.”

    He announced that the state would use this grant as a basis for introducing a sustainable form of income support for unemployed people to address the challenge of income poverty.

    “We must ensure that local governments properly implement the indigent policy so that the old, the infirm and the poor can get assistance with the payment of basic services.

    “Importantly, we will link social assistance with other forms of support to lift people out of poverty.”

    He acknowledged the impact that a well-functioning and quality education system has on both reducing poverty and driving inclusive economic growth.

    Asset poverty

    In addition, President Ramaphosa said asset poverty was one of the underlying causes of abject poverty, which exacerbates the high cost of living among people.

    “The provision of title deeds for land and subsidised housing provides people with assets that they can use to improve their economic position.

    “Income poverty is also one of the underlying causes of poverty,” he added.

    The most effective way to address poverty is by ensuring that people have access to jobs.

    To create more jobs for South Africans, he said the seventh administration will focus on processing minerals so that the country exports finished products rather than raw commodities.

    “We will pursue a smart industrial policy that focuses on the competitiveness of our economy, and that incentivises businesses to expand our exports and create jobs.

    “We will continue to work with stakeholders to develop and implement master plans to grow important industries, increase investment, create jobs and foster transformation.

    “We are convinced that small businesses and the informal sector hold the greatest potential for inclusive growth and job creation,” said the President.

    Read more: cost of living, poverty levels, President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za



    Related

    Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra to perform at presidential inauguration
    Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra to perform at presidential inauguration
    18 Jun 2024
    Massmart, Walmart partner to secure better prices
    Massmart, Walmart partner to secure better prices
    16 May 2024
    Parents turn to private labels as the rising cost of living bites
    Parents turn to private labels as the rising cost of living bites
    5 Apr 2024
    Source: © Transnet Cape Town Terminal. The Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA) 2024 sees the official partnership between the Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) and the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and a collection of its members as implementation partners
    Association of African Exhibition Organisers partners on the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Sarb holds steady: Inflation concerns linger for 2024
     24 Nov 2023
    Ramaphosa honours 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team
    Ramaphosa honours 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team
    6 Oct 2023
    Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa seeks to build largest container plant
    Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa seeks to build largest container plant
    8 Sep 2023
    Source: Supplied. Patrick Buthelezi, economist at Sanlam Investments.
    Government expenditure: accelerate a shift from consumption to investment
     21 Feb 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz