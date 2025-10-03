South Africa
Healthcare Ethics & Medicolegal
    Health workers picket for flotilla to be protected

    Dozens of people picketed outside the Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Rondebosch, Cape Town on Thursday. It was one of several hospitals where members of Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine-South Africa (HCW4P-SA) protested, calling for the protection of the Global Sumud Flotilla. The flotilla is attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.
    By Matthew Hirsch
    3 Oct 2025
    Dozens of people, many of them health workers, picketed outside Red Cross Hospital on Thursday. Photos: Matthew Hirsch
    They also demanded boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against Israel, including the suspension of the Israeli Medical Association (IMA) from the World Medical Association (WMA).

    A letter by HCW4P-SA addressed to South African health care institutions states: “Over the last two years, as Israel’s destruction of Gaza has accelerated, these appeals have intensified. The death toll now exceeds 65,000 officially recorded deaths.”

    “History provides us with guidance. During the era of apartheid, international boycotts were critical in isolating South Africa and in pressuring its medical and scientific institutions to align with global ethical norms,” the letter states.

    “The Commonwealth Medical Association rightly expelled South Africa for its medical complicity in racist policies while the World Medical Association, to its ongoing shame, failed to take appropriate action.”

    Professor Usuf Chikte, coordinator of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), called for sanctions against Israel. “We want Israel to be isolated. It is a pariah state.”

    He called for South Africa to follow the example of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has expelled Israeli diplomats.

    On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters off the coast of Gaza reinforces Israel’s continued “violation of international law and infliction of suffering, including starvation, on the Palestinian people”.

    “This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded,” he said.

    Those detained included Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela. Activist Greta Thunberg’s boat was also intercepted by the Israeli navy.

    Ayesha Bagus brings attention to the detention of Mandla Mandela.
    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    sanctions, Nelson Mandela, Red Cross Children's Hospital, Palestine, Mandla Mandela, protest action, PSC, Israel, boycotts, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Greta Thunberg, Matthew Hirsch, International Court of Justice
    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    Let's do Biz