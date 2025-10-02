Global Sumud Flotilla: South Africa calls for release of activists

South Africa called on Israel to release activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla, saying Israel's interception of the Palestine-bound aid boats was a grave offence and violation of international law. IOL reports that the South Africans detained include Nkosi Mandla Mandela, Zukiswa Wanner, and Reaaz Moolla.

Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, prepares to board a flight to Tunisia to join the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 3, 2025. Image credit: Reuters/Siyabonga Sishi/File Photo

South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide over its devastating war in Gaza, an allegation Israel vehemently denies.

"The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel (against) global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Ramaphosa said Israeli forces' interception of the flotilla in international waters violated an ICJ injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation indicated that it is closely monitoring the situation.

“South Africa wishes to reiterate, in the strongest terms, its call for all actors to adhere strictly to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and relevant international humanitarian law principles.

“We urge utmost restraint and caution against any unilateral actions that could escalate the situation or endanger human life,” the department said.

The country believes that the Palestinian civilian population requires immediate protection and sustained humanitarian assistance to counter the catastrophic levels of food insecurity and the threat of famine.

“We call upon the international community and all relevant parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian missions.”