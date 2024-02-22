Industries

    All the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees

    9 Apr 2024
    9 Apr 2024
    The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the nominees for the Metro FM Music Awards 2024. These nominations feature music singles and albums released between 28 February 2023 and 28 February 2024. This year, the station received over 1,700 entries for the various categories.
    Source:
    Source: www.metrofmmusicawards.co.za

    Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy award winner, Tyla, leads with six nominations for the song Water. She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year.

    Amapiano is at the forefront with both Kabza De Small and Tyler ICU receiving five nominations each.Kabza De Small received nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Amapiano – all the for the song Imithandazo featuring Mthunzi. Kabza De Small was also nominated for Best Male Artist.

    Tyler ICU’s five nominations include Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Viral Challenge, Best Amapiano – all for the Mnike, which features Tumelo. He was also nominated the Artist of the Year award.

    Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu bagged four impressive nominations, two for Ukhamba – Best Produced Album and Best African Pop. They were also nominated for Best Collaboration for the song Umbayi Mbayi.

    Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM business manager said, “The Metro FM Music Awards serve as a celebration of the vibrant tapestry of South African music, where melodies become bridges that connect hearts and souls. It's a platform where artists, both established and emerging, showcase their passion and talent, igniting a symphony of inspiration and creativity. Beyond the glitz and glamour, these awards embody the relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering dedication to craft.”

    Nhlengethwa further stated, “We were delighted with the quality of the entries and the music. The artists that have been entered are truly of a world-class standard that competes with the rest of the musical world.”

    Black To The Future

    The theme for the 2024 edition of the awards was also revealed during the nominee announcement. This year’s theme is ‘Black To The Future’, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black artists in the music industry by highlighting, excellence, creativity, and impact.

    The awards echo the rhythm of resilience and the harmony of diversity, reminding all that music transcends boundaries and unites the country in a universal language of music.

    The Metro FM Awards 2024 will take place on 27 April 2024 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga and will be broadcast live on SABC1.

    The Metro FM Awards 2024 are brought to you by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, in association with the Motsepe Foundation. In the effort to continuously add more value to the awards the winners of each category will receive R50,000, and the Song of the year winner will walk away with R150,000, courtesy of Motsepe Foundation. In addition, Santam is sponsoring the Best New Artist category.

    Full list of nominees

    Best Gospel Album

    Ntokozo Mbambo - Lavish Worship
    Jumbo – Siyabonga
    Hle - Take Heart

    Best Jazz Album

    Amandla Freedom Ensemble - Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth
    Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane – Izibongo
    Mbuso Khoza - Ifa Lomkhono
    Bokani Dyer - Radio Sechaba
    Vusi Mahlasela – Umoya: Embracing The Human Spirit

    Best Produced Album

    De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc
    Dlala Thukzin - Permanent Music 3
    Inkabi Zezwe – Ukhamba
    Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Isimo
    Kelvin Momo – Kurhula

    Best Collaboration

    DJ Kent - Horns in the sun (Thakzin remix) ft Thakzin; Brenden Praise; Mo T; Morda
    Kabza De Small &Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush
    Inkabi Zezwe – Umbayimbayi
    Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee
    Mellow & Sleazy - Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM

    Song of the Year

    Oscar Mbo & KG Smallz - Yes God ft. Dearson, Morda, Mhaw keys (Mhaw keys remix)
    DJ KENT - Horns in the sun ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix)
    Kamo Mphela –Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
    Tyla – Water
    Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa: Young stunna; Sizwe Alkaline; Umthakathi Kush
    Dlala Thukzin – iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes
    Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA;Tyrondee
    Bassie & Aymos - Izenzo ft. T-Man SA
    De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
    DJ Stokie – Masithokoze ft Eemoh

    Artist of the Year

    Tyla
    Oscar Mbo
    Tyler ICU
    Morda
    Lwah Ndlunkulu

    Best Viral Challenge

    Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee
    Tyla – Water
    Kamo Mphela – Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
    TitoM & Yuppe - Tshwala Bam ft S.N.E & EeQue
    Tebza De Dj - Ka Valungu ft. DJ Nomza The King

    Best New Artist

    Harry Cane
    Nontokozo Mkhize
    Sykes
    Robin Fassie
    Shakes & Les

    Best Duo/Group

    De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef
    Inkabi Zezwe
    Mellow & Sleazy
    Tito M & Yuppe
    Thee Legacy

    Best Dance

    DJ KENT - Horns in the sun ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix)
    Dlala Thukzin – iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes
    Heavy-K – Ulele ft Samthing Soweto, Thakzin & Professor
    MORDA - Burning Bush ft. Thakzin & Ihhashi Elimhlophe
    Zakes Bantwini - Mama Thula ft Skye Wanda, Thakzin & Suffocate SA

    Best Kwaito/Gqom

    DJ Kotin - Hello ft Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela
    DJ Lag & Mr Nation Thingz - Hade Boss ft K.C Driller
    SYKES - Sisestyleni Babies ft Skillz & RudeBoyz

    Best Hip Hop

    Cassper Nyovest – 018 ft. Maglera Doe Boy
    Nasty C - Prosper In Peace ft Benny The Butcher
    Khuli Chana – Khuliyano
    DA Les – Solo ft Manu World Star, Gemini Major, & NAVIO
    A-Reece - Ving Rhames

    Best African Pop

    Inkabi Zezwe – Ukhamba
    Lwa Ndlunkulu – Imizwa
    Nomfundo Moh – Ugcobo
    Zonke – Embo
    Bongeziwe Mabandla – Amaxesha

    Best Amapiano

    De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
    Mellow & Sleazy - Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM
    Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush
    Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee
    DJ Stokie - Awukhuzeki ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen, Zee_nhle

    Best Music Video

    De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
    Tyla – Water
    Kamo Mphela – Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
    Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U
    Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Ft. T-Man SA

    Best Male

    Aymos
    De Mthuda
    Kelvin Momo
    Morda
    Kabza De Small

    Best Styled

    Zakes Bantwini
    Morda
    Dbn Gogo
    Musa Keys
    Oscar Mbo

    Best R&B

    Filah Lah Lah - Call Me
    Nanette & Blxckie - Talk 2 Me ft. BGRZ
    Tyla – Water
    Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U
    Nontokozo Mkhize - Lu Strong ft Nomfundo Moh

    Best Female

    Kamo Mphela
    Ntokozo Mbambo
    Tyla
    Makhadzi
    Lwah Ndlunkulu

    SABC, Metro FM, South African Broadcasting Corporation, music awards, KABZA DE SMALL, Tyler ICU, Tyla
    NextOptions

