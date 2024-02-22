All the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees

Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy award winner, Tyla, leads with six nominations for the song Water. She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year.
Amapiano is at the forefront with both Kabza De Small and Tyler ICU receiving five nominations each.Kabza De Small received nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Amapiano – all the for the song Imithandazo featuring Mthunzi. Kabza De Small was also nominated for Best Male Artist.
Tyler ICU’s five nominations include Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Viral Challenge, Best Amapiano – all for the Mnike, which features Tumelo. He was also nominated the Artist of the Year award.
Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu bagged four impressive nominations, two for Ukhamba – Best Produced Album and Best African Pop. They were also nominated for Best Collaboration for the song Umbayi Mbayi.
Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM business manager said, “The Metro FM Music Awards serve as a celebration of the vibrant tapestry of South African music, where melodies become bridges that connect hearts and souls. It's a platform where artists, both established and emerging, showcase their passion and talent, igniting a symphony of inspiration and creativity. Beyond the glitz and glamour, these awards embody the relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering dedication to craft.”
Nhlengethwa further stated, “We were delighted with the quality of the entries and the music. The artists that have been entered are truly of a world-class standard that competes with the rest of the musical world.”
The theme for the 2024 edition of the awards was also revealed during the nominee announcement. This year’s theme is ‘Black To The Future’, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black artists in the music industry by highlighting, excellence, creativity, and impact.
The awards echo the rhythm of resilience and the harmony of diversity, reminding all that music transcends boundaries and unites the country in a universal language of music.
The Metro FM Awards 2024 will take place on 27 April 2024 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga and will be broadcast live on SABC1.
The Metro FM Awards 2024 are brought to you by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, in association with the Motsepe Foundation. In the effort to continuously add more value to the awards the winners of each category will receive R50,000, and the Song of the year winner will walk away with R150,000, courtesy of Motsepe Foundation. In addition, Santam is sponsoring the Best New Artist category.
Ntokozo Mbambo - Lavish Worship
Jumbo – Siyabonga
Hle - Take Heart
Amandla Freedom Ensemble - Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth
Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane – Izibongo
Mbuso Khoza - Ifa Lomkhono
Bokani Dyer - Radio Sechaba
Vusi Mahlasela – Umoya: Embracing The Human Spirit
De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc
Dlala Thukzin - Permanent Music 3
Inkabi Zezwe – Ukhamba
Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Isimo
Kelvin Momo – Kurhula
DJ Kent - Horns in the sun (Thakzin remix) ft Thakzin; Brenden Praise; Mo T; Morda
Kabza De Small &Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush
Inkabi Zezwe – Umbayimbayi
Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee
Mellow & Sleazy - Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM
Oscar Mbo & KG Smallz - Yes God ft. Dearson, Morda, Mhaw keys (Mhaw keys remix)
DJ KENT - Horns in the sun ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix)
Kamo Mphela –Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
Tyla – Water
Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa: Young stunna; Sizwe Alkaline; Umthakathi Kush
Dlala Thukzin – iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes
Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA;Tyrondee
Bassie & Aymos - Izenzo ft. T-Man SA
De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
DJ Stokie – Masithokoze ft Eemoh
Tyla
Oscar Mbo
Tyler ICU
Morda
Lwah Ndlunkulu
Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee
Tyla – Water
Kamo Mphela – Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
TitoM & Yuppe - Tshwala Bam ft S.N.E & EeQue
Tebza De Dj - Ka Valungu ft. DJ Nomza The King
Harry Cane
Nontokozo Mkhize
Sykes
Robin Fassie
Shakes & Les
De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef
Inkabi Zezwe
Mellow & Sleazy
Tito M & Yuppe
Thee Legacy
DJ KENT - Horns in the sun ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix)
Dlala Thukzin – iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes
Heavy-K – Ulele ft Samthing Soweto, Thakzin & Professor
MORDA - Burning Bush ft. Thakzin & Ihhashi Elimhlophe
Zakes Bantwini - Mama Thula ft Skye Wanda, Thakzin & Suffocate SA
DJ Kotin - Hello ft Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela
DJ Lag & Mr Nation Thingz - Hade Boss ft K.C Driller
SYKES - Sisestyleni Babies ft Skillz & RudeBoyz
Cassper Nyovest – 018 ft. Maglera Doe Boy
Nasty C - Prosper In Peace ft Benny The Butcher
Khuli Chana – Khuliyano
DA Les – Solo ft Manu World Star, Gemini Major, & NAVIO
A-Reece - Ving Rhames
Inkabi Zezwe – Ukhamba
Lwa Ndlunkulu – Imizwa
Nomfundo Moh – Ugcobo
Zonke – Embo
Bongeziwe Mabandla – Amaxesha
De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
Mellow & Sleazy - Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM
Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush
Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee
DJ Stokie - Awukhuzeki ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen, Zee_nhle
De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
Tyla – Water
Kamo Mphela – Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U
Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Ft. T-Man SA
Aymos
De Mthuda
Kelvin Momo
Morda
Kabza De Small
Zakes Bantwini
Morda
Dbn Gogo
Musa Keys
Oscar Mbo
Filah Lah Lah - Call Me
Nanette & Blxckie - Talk 2 Me ft. BGRZ
Tyla – Water
Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U
Nontokozo Mkhize - Lu Strong ft Nomfundo Moh
Kamo Mphela
Ntokozo Mbambo
Tyla
Makhadzi
Lwah Ndlunkulu