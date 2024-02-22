All the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the nominees for the Metro FM Music Awards 2024. These nominations feature music singles and albums released between 28 February 2023 and 28 February 2024. This year, the station received over 1,700 entries for the various categories.

Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy award winner, Tyla, leads with six nominations for the song Water. She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year.

Amapiano is at the forefront with both Kabza De Small and Tyler ICU receiving five nominations each.Kabza De Small received nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Amapiano – all the for the song Imithandazo featuring Mthunzi. Kabza De Small was also nominated for Best Male Artist.

Tyler ICU’s five nominations include Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Viral Challenge, Best Amapiano – all for the Mnike, which features Tumelo. He was also nominated the Artist of the Year award.

Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu bagged four impressive nominations, two for Ukhamba – Best Produced Album and Best African Pop. They were also nominated for Best Collaboration for the song Umbayi Mbayi.

Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM business manager said, “The Metro FM Music Awards serve as a celebration of the vibrant tapestry of South African music, where melodies become bridges that connect hearts and souls. It's a platform where artists, both established and emerging, showcase their passion and talent, igniting a symphony of inspiration and creativity. Beyond the glitz and glamour, these awards embody the relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering dedication to craft.”

Nhlengethwa further stated, “We were delighted with the quality of the entries and the music. The artists that have been entered are truly of a world-class standard that competes with the rest of the musical world.”

Black To The Future

The theme for the 2024 edition of the awards was also revealed during the nominee announcement. This year’s theme is ‘Black To The Future’, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black artists in the music industry by highlighting, excellence, creativity, and impact.

The awards echo the rhythm of resilience and the harmony of diversity, reminding all that music transcends boundaries and unites the country in a universal language of music.

The Metro FM Awards 2024 will take place on 27 April 2024 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga and will be broadcast live on SABC1.

The Metro FM Awards 2024 are brought to you by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, in association with the Motsepe Foundation. In the effort to continuously add more value to the awards the winners of each category will receive R50,000, and the Song of the year winner will walk away with R150,000, courtesy of Motsepe Foundation. In addition, Santam is sponsoring the Best New Artist category.

Full list of nominees

Best Gospel Album

Ntokozo Mbambo - Lavish Worship

Jumbo – Siyabonga

Hle - Take Heart

Best Jazz Album

Amandla Freedom Ensemble - Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth

Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane – Izibongo

Mbuso Khoza - Ifa Lomkhono

Bokani Dyer - Radio Sechaba

Vusi Mahlasela – Umoya: Embracing The Human Spirit

Best Produced Album

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef – Sgudi Snyc

Dlala Thukzin - Permanent Music 3

Inkabi Zezwe – Ukhamba

Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Isimo

Kelvin Momo – Kurhula

Best Collaboration

DJ Kent - Horns in the sun (Thakzin remix) ft Thakzin; Brenden Praise; Mo T; Morda

Kabza De Small &Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush

Inkabi Zezwe – Umbayimbayi

Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee

Mellow & Sleazy - Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM

Song of the Year

Oscar Mbo & KG Smallz - Yes God ft. Dearson, Morda, Mhaw keys (Mhaw keys remix)

DJ KENT - Horns in the sun ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix)

Kamo Mphela –Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison

Tyla – Water

Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa: Young stunna; Sizwe Alkaline; Umthakathi Kush

Dlala Thukzin – iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes

Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA;Tyrondee

Bassie & Aymos - Izenzo ft. T-Man SA

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela

DJ Stokie – Masithokoze ft Eemoh

Artist of the Year

Tyla

Oscar Mbo

Tyler ICU

Morda

Lwah Ndlunkulu

Best Viral Challenge

Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee

Tyla – Water

Kamo Mphela – Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison

TitoM & Yuppe - Tshwala Bam ft S.N.E & EeQue

Tebza De Dj - Ka Valungu ft. DJ Nomza The King

Best New Artist

Harry Cane

Nontokozo Mkhize

Sykes

Robin Fassie

Shakes & Les

Best Duo/Group

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef

Inkabi Zezwe

Mellow & Sleazy

Tito M & Yuppe

Thee Legacy

Best Dance

DJ KENT - Horns in the sun ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix)

Dlala Thukzin – iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes

Heavy-K – Ulele ft Samthing Soweto, Thakzin & Professor

MORDA - Burning Bush ft. Thakzin & Ihhashi Elimhlophe

Zakes Bantwini - Mama Thula ft Skye Wanda, Thakzin & Suffocate SA

Best Kwaito/Gqom

DJ Kotin - Hello ft Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela

DJ Lag & Mr Nation Thingz - Hade Boss ft K.C Driller

SYKES - Sisestyleni Babies ft Skillz & RudeBoyz

Best Hip Hop

Cassper Nyovest – 018 ft. Maglera Doe Boy

Nasty C - Prosper In Peace ft Benny The Butcher

Khuli Chana – Khuliyano

DA Les – Solo ft Manu World Star, Gemini Major, & NAVIO

A-Reece - Ving Rhames

Best African Pop

Inkabi Zezwe – Ukhamba

Lwa Ndlunkulu – Imizwa

Nomfundo Moh – Ugcobo

Zonke – Embo

Bongeziwe Mabandla – Amaxesha

Best Amapiano

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela

Mellow & Sleazy - Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM

Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft dj Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush

Tyler ICU – Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee

DJ Stokie - Awukhuzeki ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen, Zee_nhle

Best Music Video

De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela

Tyla – Water

Kamo Mphela – Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison

Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U

Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Ft. T-Man SA

Best Male

Aymos

De Mthuda

Kelvin Momo

Morda

Kabza De Small

Best Styled

Zakes Bantwini

Morda

Dbn Gogo

Musa Keys

Oscar Mbo

Best R&B

Filah Lah Lah - Call Me

Nanette & Blxckie - Talk 2 Me ft. BGRZ

Tyla – Water

Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U

Nontokozo Mkhize - Lu Strong ft Nomfundo Moh

Best Female

Kamo Mphela

Ntokozo Mbambo

Tyla

Makhadzi

Lwah Ndlunkulu