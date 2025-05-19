New dairy ad campaign gives TV a go

Locked in an enduring cost of living crisis, South Africans of every generation are looking for the most bang for their buck, especially when it comes to household and particularly, daily food expenses. Troubled times indeed, but somewhat fortuitous for the dairy industry – as no other food group that can match such high-quality, broad-spectrum nutrition combined with accessibility.

With the last born of Gen Z currently finishing off high school, this generation is now particularly cost driven. They make up the majority of students in the country and they are the newest cohort in the workplace. Apart from their monthly budget, they are concerned with their performance – both physical and mental, and they are interested in the life hacks that can save them money while empowering their hopes and dreams. This is where dairy products like milk, amasi and cheese step into the picture of their up-and-coming lives.

The Consumer Education Project of Milk SA have captured this connection in their new Dairy Gives You Go TV Ad campaign. The three relatable commercials show how Gen Z protagonists rely on dairy for optimal nutrition and sustained energy during their demanding days, on the sports field, at university and in the gym.

Christine Leighton at the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA / says, “Today’s audience, especially young adults, lead increasingly busy lifestyles and often opt for convenient foods that lack essential nutrients, or that only provides short bursts of energy. This campaign positions dairy as a nutrient-rich, long-term energy-boosting option that is healthy, accessible and affordable. The TV adverts are designed to showcase the holistic health benefits of dairy, showcasing it as a smart and convenient choice for Gen Z’s to fuel their fast-paced lives. Each ad highlights why dairy should be included in everyday routines - it shows how the nutrients in dairy work as a whole to support a seamless transition from one task or activity to the next.”

The Consumer Education Project of Milk SA recognises the widespread need for better nutritional understanding in South Africa. The campaign is ideal for positioning dairy as a trusted source of nutrition. Leighton adds, “With many consumers confused about which foods offer the best value for both health and money, this campaign provides awareness on nutrition and product benefits, and it does so, in convenient 15- second, snackable ads.”

But why TV?

Despite the rise of digital platforms, television remains the most effective medium to reach the Gen Z audience nationwide and as a result it forms an important part of the communication campaign of Milk SA. According to the latest BrandMapp survey, 90% of Gen Zs living in households with monthly incomes of R10k + watch TV, with 60% watching every day and 20% of those watching at least 2 hours a day.

The campaign was created for the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA by Dentsu Creative agency. Executive creative director, TJ Njozela says, “Our objective was to connect with Gen Z in a way that is relevant, authentic and mirrors their pace and mindset. This generation creates, moves, and is ambitious. The commercials reflect their lived experience, while positioning dairy products as the energy source they need to keep pushing.”

The TV commercials will also be distributed across various digital platforms with YouTube included as a key channel to extend campaign awareness and reach.

The new Dairy Gives You Go TV Ad campaign of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA, launches on 5 June 2025 and airs on select DSTv channels and YouTube.



