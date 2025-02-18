Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaTractor OutdoorHavas JohannesburgBrandfundiCorrelateKantarHoorah DigitalAdvertising Media ForumPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuHOMEMAKERSHelmOgilvy South AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopSunshinegunEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Empathy or avoidance? The communicator’s guide to difficult conversations

    By Michelle Cavé, issued by Brandfundi
    18 Feb 2025
    18 Feb 2025
    Communicators and brand custodians often walk a fine line between tolerance and empathy. Do we ignore and accept certain behaviours to keep the peace, or do we initiate tough conversations that may ruffle feathers but ultimately lead to meaningful change?
    Empathy or avoidance? The communicator&#x2019;s guide to difficult conversations

    Understanding when to let things slide and when to speak up is a skill that every communicator needs to hone. As Brandfundi, we navigate this challenge daily with intention, insight, and impact.

    Here’s how we see it:

    Tolerance vs empathy: What’s the difference?

    Tolerance is about accepting differences without necessarily understanding or engaging with them. It’s often a crucial, short-term strategy to maintain harmony. On the other hand, empathy is an active effort to understand and connect with others, which can lead to deeper, more constructive communication.

    While tolerance might keep the peace, empathy truly builds relationships. The key question is: when does tolerance become avoidance, and when does empathy become an invitation for change?

    When to “ignore and accept”

      1. Minor personal preferences or habits

      Not everyone operates in the same way. Some people are habitually late to meetings, overly verbose in emails, or struggle with small talk. Tolerance may be the best course if these behaviours don’t impact the broader objectives.

      2. Cultural and personality differences

      Different backgrounds and experiences shape how people communicate and engage. Suppose a behaviour is a different way of working rather than being harmful. In that case, it’s often better to accept and accommodate.

      3. Situations of low stakes

      If an issue doesn’t significantly affect the business, team dynamics, or brand perception, it may not be worth addressing. Choosing battles wisely is a key part of communication strategy.

    When to have the tough conversation

    Effective communication means knowing when silence is harmful. Addressing problematic behaviour early can prevent long-term damage to workplace culture, brand reputation, and overall performance.

      1. Workplace culture at risk

      A toxic environment breeds disengagement and resentment. Passive tolerance is not an option if words or actions disrupt team dynamics.

      2. Reputation on the line

      In brand communications, ignoring inappropriate behaviour can lead to public backlash. Addressing damaging rhetoric is crucial, whether it’s a client, colleague, or representative.

      3. Impact on performance

      When behaviour hinders productivity, affects deadlines, or lowers morale, a direct but constructive conversation is essential to maintain efficiency and collaboration.

      Knowing when to speak up ensures a healthier, more resilient work environment.

    Tools for navigating awkward conversations

    • The SBI Model (Situation-Behaviour-Impact)

      Describe the situation, outline the behaviour, and explain its impact. This removes personal attacks and makes the conversation about the issue, not the person.

    • The “I” statement approach

      Instead of accusing (“You always miss deadlines”), reframe it as a personal observation: “I’ve noticed that the last few deadlines have been missed, and I’d like to understand if there’s anything I can do to help.”

    • Active listening and emotional intelligence

      Approach conversations with curiosity rather than confrontation. Validate the other person’s perspective before presenting your own.

    • Framing it as a shared goal

      Instead of making it about criticism, present the conversation as a joint effort to improve the situation: “I want us to find a way to work better together.”

    • Set boundaries and expectations

      If tolerance creates an unhealthy dynamic, set clear expectations moving forward: “I understand that you prefer working in a certain way, but for our team’s efficiency, we need to find a middle ground.”

    Finding the balance

    Tolerance and empathy are valuable tools, but neither should be applied indiscriminately. Knowing when to let things go and when to speak up is a strategic decision that can shape brand perception, workplace culture, and overall communication effectiveness.

    Communicators aim to foster an environment where respect and accountability thrive. Silence can sometimes be an ally, but at other times, speaking up is the only responsible choice. Mastering this balance is what sets good communicators apart from great ones.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Michelle Cavé

    Michelle Cavé is the MD of Brandfundi (Pty) Ltd
    Brandfundi
    Brandfundi is a boutique brand communications agency, specialising in Public Relations and Marketing. We exist to provide expert brand communications services to companies in the B2B space, helping to build, repair and/or protect brand reputations with integrity and professionalism.
    More industry news
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz