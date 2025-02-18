From paid media to Pavlov: The psychology of performance marketing

From paid media to Pavlov, how does psychology drive stronger brand loyalty and better customer retention? Follow Correlate’s thinking for the ‘why’ behind using psychology for campaign performance. See how theories from Maslow to social learning and cognitive biases transform marketing into a social science.

Performance marketing isn’t just about data, it’s about understanding human behaviour. That’s why top marketers in the performance space draw insights from psychology’s pioneers, Maslow, Freud and Bandura, and even take a lesson from Pavlov’s dog, which reminds us that consumer behaviour can be shaped by triggers and associations.

The quest to find out ‘why’ is a cornerstone of psychology that resonates deeply in performance marketing. It is our go-to-mindset. Why does a consumer click? Why do they buy? Why do they abandon a cart? The answers matter because relentless curiosity, rooted in psychological theories, transforms marketing from a tactical practice into a social science.

But the most important question we should ask is: “How do these theories lead to stronger brand loyalty or better customer retention? Follow our team’s thinking and reasoning to find out.

Avoid Freudian slips:

When based on psychological principles, a campaign becomes more considered because we don’t just push products.

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, for example, explains why people buy and how different motivators shape behaviour. From basic physiological needs (food, hygiene) to love and belonging (social identity) and self-esteem (prestige), consumer behaviour follows certain psychological drivers. Where is the marketing connection to Maslow? It is simply that when we map our campaigns to these different needs, we should make sure every touchpoint (from message to visuals) aligns clearly with what matters most to our target market.

Let's reframe that:

Beyond Maslow, theories such as social learning and social identity play a crucial role in deepening marketing connections.

Social learning, for instance, acts as a ‘mirror’ for marketers, reflecting the behaviours and cultural influences of their target market. The theory suggests that people learn behaviours by observing others, particularly figures of authority, role models and even peers. Essentially, it suggests we all tend to mimic those we respect, trust or find inspiring.

In marketing, this principle underpins strategies that resonate within popular culture like influencer marketing and user-generated content (UGC). Though brands can take it a step further by designing campaigns that showcase aspirational figures or peer behaviours, leveraging social proof to build credibility and drive consumer action.

Social identity theory, on the other hand, asserts that a person’s sense of self is shaped by their membership in social groups, which in turn influences their behaviours and attitudes. This is a critical psychological checkpoint, as it suggests that consumers gravitate toward brands that reflect their values and the status of the social groups with which they identify. Think fitness brands for health enthusiasts and athletic communications or brands that are genuinely innovative in how they apply sustainability principles for eco-conscious shoppers.

From a marketing perspective, a campaign that puts social identity theory to work effectively will foster an authentic sense of belonging by aligning the brand identity with a specific social group’s values. This has the power to cultivate strong brand loyalty, as consumers perceive the product as an extension of their own identity.

No mind games:

No campaign is complete without considering cognitive biases, which are essentially psychological shortcuts that inform how people interpret information, recall memories, evaluate risk and make everyday choices.

In a world where consumers are bombarded with competing offers, overloaded with information and frankly, sceptical of advertising, cognitive biases are one of a marketer’s cut-through-the-clutter performance tools.

At Correlate, we find these four points useful when considering cognitive biases:

When there’s too much information, a person will rely on mental shortcuts to process marketing messages.

When things lack meaning, the marketer must create clear, quality information to help people make the best decisions.

When decisions are time-sensitive, limited-time offers can move a person toward quick action.

When people need to recall something, reinforcement and repetitive branding enhances memory.

What stands out strongly is the responsibility for marketers to create clear, quality information to help people make the best decisions, ethically.

While ethics are often implied and not stated, the performance marketer’s code of ethics has distinct non-negotiables. Unmistakably, campaigns should never involve manipulation. While leveraging cognitive biases and understanding human needs can enhance messaging, the intent must always be to inform without deception. Going beyond just informing, marketing should be helpful, guiding consumers toward better choices through thoughtful campaigns and responsible brand messaging.

With this in mind:

Meaningful performance marketing isn’t just about conversions and engagement rates. It’s about knowing the consumer’s mind and supporting their problem solving and decision-making in considered ways. Sometimes we will hail a market loudly from the curb and other times, we will whisper depending on where their headspace is at but we will always keep their mindset top of mind.

Wrapping up, in having thought our way all the way from paid media to Pavlov, we can take this ultimate meaning with us: The universal truth is that when all is said and run in our campaigns, if we truly understand why people act, we will have been in a position to create honest and invaluable moments that connect with real people living real lives, facing real life choices.



