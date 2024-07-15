Marketing & Media Digital
    Can you Correlate it? We can

    Issued by Correlate
    15 Jul 2024
    What began as a brazen start-up seven years ago is now a scale-up digital agency of the future. Correlate is proof that performance marketing keeps companies in motion with intelligence in action; whether they’re taking off, cruising at altitude, navigating turbulence or exploring uncharted territory.
    There’s no fluff about it. Performance marketing presents serious digital strategies to heavyweight business problems.

    It delivers results that are not an emoji feeling or brand inkling, but a daily set of decisions based on hard data and often tough calls. The experienced performance team is a choice co-pilot for companies looking to grow their customer base. Ultimately, it is the performance agency that invests in its people, has a vested interest in process and is invested in testing and the use of emergent technologies that is the trusted partner of marketing-driven business performance.

    “At Correlate, fundamentally, we want businesses to grow and in our experience, investing in people, process and technology makes all the difference. To do this calls for a dedicated, accurate team that tracks and acts with the numbers while keeping technical dynamics on track,” comments Alex Wright, a co-founder of Correlate Digital.

    On board with people

    Being on the performance team is not for the risk-averse but it is for anyone who relishes solving a problem.

    It’s a lot like what Correlate looks for in its team. The agency describes itself as a young, hungry pack of individuals seeking to make the most out of the future of digital marketing. They are digital enthusiasts passionate about turning marketing into excitement and growth, a bunch who are into delivering mega value with an unwavering commitment to turbocharge a client’s business growth.

    The founders also believe in the irreplaceable value of human intelligence and understand that diversity in human experience is crucial for problem-solving. This dynamic comes to life in their team whose backgrounds stretch from technology to genetics and management consulting, to production management.

    “This is a job for self-driven people. People who thrive in our team aim to beat the odds because they want to solve real problems for real businesses,” explains Wright’s co-founding business partner, Jake Rubinstein. Precision in performance marketing calls for people who pay attention to the evidence that shows whether the work is reaching the mark or falling short of it.

    Our guys are thinkers. Is that not the future of this entire thing?

    Keeping the agency in the co-pilot seat is its ability to train staff at every level to think like a strategist, from identifying a problem and devising a solution to executing through the right channels.

    “Everyone wants more sales but how to get there is where we focus. We don’t throw bodies or hours at a client’s business problem. We rally the collective intelligence of the team to pinpoint the right strategies and execute them with precision,” adds Wright. “Having said that, we will never promise that performance marketing is “the silver bullet” and will rather enhance what a client has and ensure its product or service is clearly positioned at every stage of the customer's journey.

    Smooth flight simulation

    With many fast-moving parts in marketing, the agency enables order and productivity through structured processes. From client onboarding to performance tracking, their meticulous approach ensures consistency and accountability.

    “Mapped from A to X. Process drives efficiency and accountability and that’s why we care.”

    Their methodology goes so far as to track daily targets on a performance wall and highlights client areas needing immediate attention on an ICU wall. These literal walls in the office keep everyone on their toes and aware of the stakes while driving collaboration to push the boundaries of results.

    Experiential little black box

    “Future-facing and relevant. Our use of tech enables your world as well as ours.”

    To work at Correlate means the immersion of people and processes in new technology and apps.

    Always into trying out new tech, from client service to tech teams, Correlators rigorously test tools before applying them to client projects. One of the recently tested tools brought AI on stream to unlock more time and focus for the project managers.

    How about that business flight plan

    What should a company considering Correlate’s brand of performance marketing know?

    For one, this is an agency that won’t build the plane as it flies. In Rubinstein and Wright’s words, “We fly the plane and onboard clients once we’ve piloted the plane that we’re asking them to trust us to fly with them.” Whether a new inbound placement, outbound strategy or a tool to increase productivity, we buy and test everything before considering it for a client.

    This is being well received considering that since entering the market, Correlate’s client base has grown exponentially. Their portfolio includes a range of businesses from e-commerce startups to global enterprises based from Australasia to various African countries, through to the UK and EU. One partnership of pride has seen the client’s business grow from being a small section of a warehouse to having a dedicated and established e-commerce warehouse operation of its own.

    This is not a fly-solo agency looking to decorate the walls with metal because their clients’ performance measurement is already on their wall.

    They’re that business co-pilot – the one with problem-solving people, structured processes, and self-drive for understanding and applying technology focused on each client’s business destination; the one you want keeping your flight plan on course. As above all else, at the altitude of precision performance, they’ve flown the miles. Themselves.

    Correlate
    Your challenge becomes ours. Correlate builds digital executions to win battles. Whatever the need, we solve for it.

