3 key considerations in harnessing curiosity in marketing

Curiosity is more than just a personality trait; it is a critical driver of innovation and creativity. For marketers’ curiosity is the gateway to understanding customer behaviour, preferences and emerging trends.

Ifeoma Jibunoh the chief marketing officer at Cassava Technologies examines the role of curiosity in marketing (Image supplied)

Curiosity leads marketers to ask the right questions. It is a fundamental step in mapping the customer journey, leading to more personalised and effective touchpoints.

By gaining an in-depth understanding of the perspective of the audience, marketers can craft messages that capture attention and foster genuine connections. The right questions fuel the creative process, enabling the development of business programmes that can resonate with customers.

Marrying technology and traditional marketing

In traditional marketing, curiosity enables marketers to delve deeper into the motivations of respective target audiences, revealing insights that can shape effective commercial strategies.

Technological advances have impacted the global marketing landscape, and Africa’s dynamic and complex markets are no different. Marketing can leverage curiosity to explore innovative ways to integrate traditional marketing and modern technologies.

One example is artificial intelligence (AI), widely perceived as an enhancer of efficiency and innovation. AI offers new avenues for impactful marketing, extending capabilities and augmenting curiosity.

This synergy enhances the impact that marketing can have on business value. Technology transforms how marketers implement initiatives and it redefines what’s possible.

By embracing a data-driven approach, understanding local market dynamics, and cultivating digital agility, organisations can unlock vast opportunities and build lasting connections with customers.

Getting the basics right: 3 key considerations

Marketing starts with the customer and an in-depth understanding of customer needs is critical to success. An astute customer orientation drives the process of defining target segments as well as customer personas, customer journeys and customer value propositions. The next step is centred on playing to win and developing an effective strategy. This requires the development of a unique selling proposition, a strong brand identity and a compelling narrative that can be communicated effectively to the right target audiences through the right channels. The last consideration is an iterative process of continuous improvement that starts with flawless execution. Leveraging data and analytics to track performance and measure success enables the process of learning and adaptation that safeguards the flexibility to evolve.



The role of storytelling

Storytelling is the cornerstone of effective marketing, and as technology evolves, so does the art and science of storytelling in marketing.

From social media to augmented reality, technology has transformed how stories are told, shared, and experienced.

Digital channels continue to play a pivotal role in B2B marketing, platforms like LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) enable us to engage in direct, personalised communication with specific business groups.

These digital channels complement traditional media with cost-effective, targeted communication opportunities. AI is transforming the storytelling landscape by enabling personalised content creation and analysis.

It is emerging as a game-changer, offering innovative ways to communicate, personalise experiences, and track campaign development.

The synergy between storytelling and corporate communications also has a multiplier effect on results.

In today’s fast-paced business environment, the corporate communication and marketing intersection has never been more pronounced. Organisations are leveraging technology to enhance internal and external communication and elevate their marketing strategies.

Corporate communication has embraced various channels that enhance marketing outreach and engagement. The rise of video communication, for instance, has transformed corporate storytelling.

Harness the power of curiosity and technology

As the landscape evolves, technology-driven tools will become an increasingly important enabler of curiosity.

By embracing both, marketers can bridge the gap between traditional and digital approaches to craft compelling customer-centric business strategies and fuel growth.

Failing to be relentlessly curious about our customers means losing the essence of impactful marketing.

In this regard, technological advancements enhance our work, enrich campaigns, and keep us connected to the human experience at the heart of our profession.