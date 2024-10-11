Swipe right. Full transparency, no filter

That’s the unfiltered view, right there.

Total transparency between a client and their agency is the cornerstone of a serious relationship; one that’s resilient enough to have a forecast for the future. Transparency fosters trust, aligns expectations, drives better outcomes and ensures that when all the makeup comes off and the wild chemistry becomes rather more routine, the connection can stay strong.

Here are four bases to guide client-agency teams to a healthy level of no filter transparency from day one.

First base

Knowing the problem

What’s the real problem you experience in your business? That's the question here.

Understanding the full picture of the challenges facing a client is the first step towards providing effective strategies for their business. While clients may fear that opening up about their problems will lead to judgement or reveal weaknesses, when they openly share their problems, their agency can better diagnose and address these issues.

Being vulnerable by being totally honest can lead to more holistic strategies. In turn, when an agency demonstrates their commitment to solving problems, this fosters a safe space for honest communication. The mutual trust that ensues enables not just a willing partnership but an able one.

Second base

Setting the expectations

What do you want to get out of this relationship? That’s the question here.

Establishing clear expectations from the outset is vital. When clients articulate what they want in a new agency, it helps both parties understand the goals and metrics for success. This mutual understanding prevents future misunderstandings and ensures that both the client and agency are working towards the same objectives.

In digital marketing, ensuring that clients understand industry terminology and processes helps align expectations and facilitates smoother communication. When both sides are clear about what’s expected, it reduces the risk of misunderstandings and enhances the overall efficiency of the collaboration.

Third base

Understanding past relationships

What’s your reason for changing agencies? That’s the question here.

While talking about the ex is a sensitive space, it should not be ‘shy’d away from’. Knowing why a client is switching agencies provides the new team with valuable insights into their needs and preferences. There’s no snide motivation here; only the fact that having this hindsight allows the onboarding agency to meet the client – right where they need to be met.

Fourth base

Aligning in objectives

How do your business objectives align with marketing objectives? That’s the question here.

Aligning business objectives with marketing goals is crucial for achieving desired outcomes. When agencies understand a client’s broader business goals, they can ensure that performance marketing strategies are designed to support these objectives. This alignment leads to more cohesive and effective campaigns that drive tangible results.

Regular check-ins and feedback sessions are essential to stay aligned, maintain transparency and improve the working relationship over time. These sessions allow for open discussions about what is working and what is not, providing opportunities to adjust strategies as needed.

So, here’s the question here. Are you ready for full transparency, no filters?

From our swipe right side as an agency, we at Correlate, see this approach as a refreshing take on partnership in a way that says, “We are on your side and you’re on ours and we are working as one unit.” And in the interest of the whole truth, it’s also not nearly as daunting as it feels because when we are open with one another, we are real and realistic as we join together to really do the work of creating exciting new chemistry – with our brands.



