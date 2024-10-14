Celebrating our success at South Africa's New Generation Awards

Our first triumph was a gold award for the 'Demystifying the Middle East' campaign, which we crafted for dss+, a management consulting firm specialising in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives. This campaign was a testament to our team's ability to execute highly technical and strategic digital marketing efforts.

By leveraging unique insights from both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, we tailored content and strategies that resonated with each market's specific nuances. This approach not only enhanced dss+'s brand presence in these territories but also led to the creation of more effective content and, ultimately, the attraction of valuable leads. We're proud of how this campaign showcased our expertise in navigating complex markets and delivering targeted results.

We also received a bronze award for our work with Jaecoo, a Chinese vehicle brand entering the South African market. Understanding the competitive nature of the automotive industry, we designed a comprehensive digital strategy that maximised brand exposure through various online channels.

Our efforts focused on generating tangible outcomes, and we're delighted to report that the campaign led to a substantial number of test drives and vehicle sales. This success story highlights our ability to drive meaningful engagement and convert interest into action, reinforcing our reputation for strategic excellence.

These awards mean more to us than industry recognition; they validate our commitment to intelligent, strategic marketing that delivers real-world impact without unnecessary pomp. We believe in creating campaigns that are innovative yet grounded, always aiming to exceed our clients' expectations while maintaining authenticity.

We're excited about the future and remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing. Thank you to our incredible team, clients, and partners who have been integral to our success. We look forward to continuing this journey together, driving growth and achieving new heights.



