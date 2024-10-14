Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaOFM RadioRed & YellowNew MediaThe Hive GroupDentsuCorrelateBoundlessOLC Through The Line CommunicationsChilliengineOnPoint PRBroad MediaAsk AfrikaSo Interactiveicandi CQEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Celebrating our success at South Africa's New Generation Awards

    Issued by Correlate
    14 Oct 2024
    14 Oct 2024
    We at Correlate Digital are thrilled to share that we secured two significant awards at South Africa's esteemed New Generation Awards this September. These accolades reflect our commitment to delivering strategic and intelligent digital marketing solutions that drive real results for our clients.
    Celebrating our success at South Africa's New Generation Awards

    Our first triumph was a gold award for the 'Demystifying the Middle East' campaign, which we crafted for dss+, a management consulting firm specialising in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives. This campaign was a testament to our team's ability to execute highly technical and strategic digital marketing efforts.

    By leveraging unique insights from both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, we tailored content and strategies that resonated with each market's specific nuances. This approach not only enhanced dss+'s brand presence in these territories but also led to the creation of more effective content and, ultimately, the attraction of valuable leads. We're proud of how this campaign showcased our expertise in navigating complex markets and delivering targeted results.

    We also received a bronze award for our work with Jaecoo, a Chinese vehicle brand entering the South African market. Understanding the competitive nature of the automotive industry, we designed a comprehensive digital strategy that maximised brand exposure through various online channels.

    Our efforts focused on generating tangible outcomes, and we're delighted to report that the campaign led to a substantial number of test drives and vehicle sales. This success story highlights our ability to drive meaningful engagement and convert interest into action, reinforcing our reputation for strategic excellence.

    These awards mean more to us than industry recognition; they validate our commitment to intelligent, strategic marketing that delivers real-world impact without unnecessary pomp. We believe in creating campaigns that are innovative yet grounded, always aiming to exceed our clients' expectations while maintaining authenticity.

    We're excited about the future and remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing. Thank you to our incredible team, clients, and partners who have been integral to our success. We look forward to continuing this journey together, driving growth and achieving new heights.

    Read more: digital marketing, strategic marketing, New Generation Awards, Correlate Digital
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Correlate
    Your challenge becomes ours. Correlate builds digital executions to win battles. Whatever the need, we solve for it.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz