Woolworths Taste says farewell in print, embraces digital-first future

After 21 years of gracing Woolworths’ shelves and inspiring home cooks across South Africa, Taste has published its final bi-monthly print edition. This comes as the brand celebrates a new milestone in June: a footprint of 1,175,000 consumers across all its channels and a total reach of 11,858,000 (a 25% increase on the previous month).

“Taste was the product of a visionary client, Woolworths, and a creative powerhouse, New Media, who wanted to create the ‘best food magazine in the world’. And they did. It will always be a triumph,” says editor-in-chief Kate Wilson, in her final editor’s letter.

Now available at all Woolworths Food stores, the July/August 2024 issue is a collector’s edition, a nostalgic tribute to Taste’s rich history and the enduring power of food media. The cover design incorporates handwritten farewell notes from chefs and sommeliers who have featured in Taste over the past two decades, and a special section celebrates the contributors – recipe developers, stylists, photographers, art directors, food writers and video hosts – who have helped to shape the brand.

“Taste’s legacy is a great source of pride,” says Wilson. “It was a pioneering product when it launched, a marketing property for Woolworths, but also a highly innovative, creatively independent title rather than a catalogue of product and brand messaging. This positioning gave it instant gravitas. Woolworths trusted the team at New Media to curate the best possible content, and the audience, in turn, trusted Taste’s food authority, enabling it to grow into a truly iconic South African brand. It set the agenda for Woolworths, while inspiring generations to cook and connect through food.”

Naturally, Taste wouldn’t be the magazine it is today without the countless individuals whose talent and passion went into creating every issue. While the team spent two months scouring the archives to curate a tribute section from 20 years of back issues, it was impossible to capture every individual’s contribution. This speaks volumes about the collaborative spirit that made Tasteunique. Says Wilson in her letter: “If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes generations of talent to make an icon.”

Woolworths remains fully committed to Tasteand will increase its investment in its digital strategy. This includes retaining the award-winning team behind Taste’s success and expanding the volume and frequency of content across all channels. Taste will effectively become the voice of Woolworths Foods online.

Elizka Ferreira, head of foods marketing at Woolworths, says: “Taste has always been a shared love story. It’s a journey we’ve shared with our partners at New Media, the many talented creators who have poured their hearts into the brand and, most importantly, our devoted audience. Together, we’ve created something truly special – a brand synonymous with Woolworths and a trusted resource in South African kitchens.

“Our commitment to Taste remains unwavering as we step into this digital future. While the print magazine will undoubtedly be missed, our investment in digital content offers exciting opportunities for personalisation, community engagement and the ability to connect with and assist our customers in measurable ways.”

Taste’s dedication to inspiring South Africans in the kitchen remains constant. Fans can look forward to a future filled with even more inspirational recipes, compelling content and the opportunity to engage with a community of likeminded Taste fans. Taste recently unveiled its new-look website, which boasts improved functionality and more modern design, and the brand has launched several new hosted video series, some of which have already achieved up to 5 million views.

Wilson concludes: “Taste has an exciting future ahead. Instead of an audience of tens of thousands, all the brilliant recipes we produce will now be accessible to hundreds of thousands (occasionally millions!) on our channels. Taste will be responsible for teaching a whole new generation of South Africans how to cook and eat better.”

“Taste will continue to serve as Woolworths’ food authority and the voice of southern African food culture. Our commitment is to remain at the forefront of trends, while also contextualising and representing the incredible diversity of South African food. That is how we, and Woolworths, will remain relevant for the next 21 years (and beyond!), by maintaining our position at the head of the table.”