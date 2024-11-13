Absa announces proud banking partnership with Betway SA20

Absa champions cricket excitement with dynamic banking partnership with Betway SA20, enhancing the fan journey with exclusive memorable experiences!

Absa is pleased to announce its role as the proud banking partner of the Betway SA20, to be held from 9 January to 8 February 2025 across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, Gqeberha, and Paarl. This premier T20 cricket league, entering its third season, hosts six franchise teams owned by major IPL franchises, marking a significant chapter in the global cricket community.

Betway SA20 is not just another cricket tournament; it's a celebration of cricketing excellence that bridges continents and cultures. With franchise teams backed by the giants of the Indian Premier League, the Betway SA20 offers a blend of international flair and local talent, showcasing a level of play that rivals the best T20 leagues worldwide. This unique fusion makes the SA20 a crucible of emerging talents and seasoned professionals, each bringing their best to the pitch. What sets Betway SA20 apart is its commitment to long-term investment in South African cricket. Each franchise is committed to a minimum of ten years, ensuring stability and continuous development in the cricketing landscape. This long-term view fosters deeper engagement with local communities, supports grassroots initiatives, and promotes cricket as a career path for young aspiring athletes.

Enhance your cricket experience

Through our partnership with Betway SA20, Absa is set to deliver thrilling activations designed to engage customers and showcase the extraordinary benefits unlocked by their Absa cards. From unique experiences to on-the-spot rewards, this collaboration elevates the cricket tournament experience for Absa cardholders, solidifying the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer delight. By blending the excitement of sport with unmatched value, Absa ensures its customers are at the heart of the action.

Exclusive campaign benefits:

Absa Card Play of the Day: At each live match, Absa cardholders have the chance to participate in the Absa Card Play of the Day for the opportunity to win up to R100,000 by registering at our in-stadium activations. Non-cardholders can also participate by signing up for an Absa account at the stadium.

Chance at a grand prize: Those who do not win during the pool matches will enter a draw to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to one of the four playoff matches.

Those who do not win during the pool matches will enter a draw to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to one of the four playoff matches. Exciting instant giveaways: Absa customers can look forward to winning exclusive prizes instantly at the vibrant Absa Activation Zone. This interactive experience not only rewards customers on the spot but also adds an extra layer of excitement to their engagement, showcasing Absa’s commitment to creating memorable moments for its clients.

The Absa Card Catch of the Match: The standout player who takes the best catch of the match will be honoured with a R10,000 Absa card, recognising their game-changing skill and agility.

Through our partnership with Betway SA20, Absa is proud to deliver unparalleled experiences that bring customers closer to the heart of cricket. This collaboration goes beyond supporting high-performance sports; it champions grassroots initiatives that inspire youth participation, foster talent development, and uplift communities. By combining the thrill of the game with meaningful social impact, Absa reaffirms its commitment to empowering future generations while enhancing the customer journey.

Thabisa Mkhwanazi, managing executive marketing and communications (everyday banking and product solutions)

"This partnership embodies our 'Your Story Matters' ethos, which goes beyond mere sponsorship; it's about creating meaningful opportunities to be customer-centric while demonstrating the ease of banking. Through initiatives like these, Absa continues to strengthen its role as a trusted financial partner, delivering solutions that resonate with customers' unique needs and life journeys," said Thabisa Mkhwanazi, managing executive marketing and communications (everyday banking and product solutions) at Absa Group.

"Engaging with the diverse fanbase of Betway SA20 allows us to celebrate each individual's journey within the sport, while also delivering tangible benefits to our customers. Through our Absa Card Play of the Match activation at each live day, we provide unparalleled value to our Absa cardholders, enhancing their experience and affirming our commitment to rewarding their loyalty. We encourage customers to use their Absa cards and enjoy free rewards membership, allowing them to earn real cash back every time they swipe or tap their Absa Card.”

This alignment not only fosters community spirit but also promotes a more inclusive society, demonstrating Absa's dedication to uplifting sports as a powerful platform for unity and storytelling in South Africa.

The tournament will begin at St George's Park and conclude with the final at The Wanderers in Johannesburg, broadcast live on SuperSport and covered by The South African Broadcasting Corporation. Tickets for all matches are available at www.SA20.co.za.

