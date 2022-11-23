Mr Price Foundation ushers in next generation of retail professionals

Mr Price Foundation recently celebrated the graduation of 15 talented interns from its 2024 JumpStart Professional Retail Programme, showcasing a powerful commitment to developing future retail leaders. Over 70% of the class of 2024 have already secured employment with Mr Price Group trading divisions.

Image supplied

The JumpStart Professional Retail Programme (PRP) stands out as a bespoke post-graduate internship designed to accelerate professional work readiness and empower young talent to thrive in and apply their knowledge in real-world settings.

The practical work experience is carefully curated to include core functions in the retail value chain such as production, logistics, planning/merchandising, store management and sustainability.

Selected from over 700 applicants, these interns completed a comprehensive nine-month programme that combines classroom instruction, self-study, group projects, and hands-on work experience across various business functions.

Since its inception in 2017, 91 interns have graduated from Mr Price Foundation’s Professional Retail Programme, with an 85% employment rate.

The Foundation invested R1.8m in this year’s programme, with R622,000 paid directly to interns as stipends. Since the launch of JumpStart in 2007, Mr Price Foundation has trained over 57,000 unemployed youth with over 30,500 (53%) gaining employment post-training. Overall, there has been R120 million invested in JumpStart from 2013 to date.

In the 2024 cohort, three outstanding interns were recognised for their exceptional performance.

Selection is based on a combination of academic performance, attitude and their final Business Improvement Projects, and reflects the dedication, commitment, flair and ambition of the interns in building successful careers in retail.

Luyanda Nkosi from Mtubatuba won the Cutting Edge Award, an accolade for the highest achiever with a consistently positive attitude. Mbalenhle Ngubane from Greytown received the Best Fit Award, and Lindelani Masondo from Pongola was honored with the Hanging in There Award.

“Mr Price Foundation is delighted to develop the next generation of young retail leaders,” said Mr Price Foundation executive director Octavius Phukubye.

"The industry requires new ways of thinking and talented young people who are passionate and excited about the career opportunities in retail. The benefit is a two-way street – our interns gain professional skills while employers benefit from their insights, creativity and fresh energy," Phukubye continued.

JumpStart programme manager Yurissa Sawers highlighted the interns’ significant growth, noting their increased confidence, emotional intelligence, and the ability to produce high quality work.

In their final showcase, interns presented business improvement projects that offered solutions to real-world retail challenges, demonstrating their ability to recognise and drive business operational efficiencies.

The JumpStart Professional Retail Programme

The JumpStart Professional Retail Programme uniquely bridges the gap between tertiary education and workplace readiness. With a blend of five months' practical experience, the programme offers interns a compelling value proposition that ensures that they are significantly better prepared for professional careers in retail.

For the work experience, the 2024 cohort of interns were hosted by Mr Price Group, Powerhouse Clothing, Ninian & Lester, Zentex, Alley Cat, ALC, Oh Two Printing, Seamless Technologies, Hedcor, Equator Belts, Headwear24, and Bata.

“To enable this level of professional and personal growth for the interns requires considerable investment from our work experience host partners. They are collectively part of this journey. We thank them for helping us nurture future talent,” said Sawers.

The programme is designed on a collaborative model that includes capable faculty, knowledgeable business experts and passionate leaders from Mr Price Group who act as mentors throughout the programme.

“We congratulate the class of 2024! We are immensely proud of their achievement and look forward to seeing them thrive in their careers in future. The 2025 intake is now open, and I hope that more young people will apply and take advantage of the growth and future of the retail sector,” added Phukubye.

Applications for the 2025 intake can be submitted here. Eligible applicants must be South African citizens aged 18 to 33, holding a diploma or degree (or completing their final year of study in 2024) in a retail-related field.