Education Skills Training
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

AFDAFalse Bay CollegePG BisonDaily MaverickVaal University of TechnologyRosebank CollegeFundiConnectOptimiVoiceArchiveNorth-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaKLARichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologySumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Skills Training News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mr Price and Nyda join forces to build youth job skills

    4 Nov 2024
    4 Nov 2024
    The Mr Price Foundation and the National Youth Development Agency (Nyda) have announced the signing of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The collaboration aims to fast-track the economic inclusion of unemployed youth in South Africa by broadening the reach of the Mr Price Foundation’s established skills development programmes in retail and manufacturing.

    The Mr Price Foundation offers a suite of programmes targeting the retail and manufacturing sectors.

    Unemployed youth are equipped with industry-specific skills, life skills, and practical work experience, making them valuable additions to the job market. Graduates of the Foundation’s flagship JumpStart programme enter the retail industry’s talent pipeline, linking them with employment opportunities in the sector.

    Between 2015 and 2023, JumpStart impacted 57,592 unemployed youth, with 53% of them (30,517 candidates) securing employment post-training. In the 2024 financial year alone, JumpStart developed 7,252 youth, with an impressive 90% securing employment.

    “Youth unemployment in South Africa is at a tipping point. Collaborating with the Nyda allows us to rapidly scale up our established skills development initiatives, to impact more unemployed youth and fulfil our MoU mandate of building a sustainable pipeline of opportunity for youth,” said Octavius Phukubye, executive director of the Mr Price Foundation.

    As a government agency, Nyda leads youth development strategies and initiatives, while the Mr Price Foundation, a registered non-profit founded by Mr Price Group, combats youth unemployment and promotes education through three core programmes: JumpStart (skills development), UpLift (entrepreneurship), and EduRise (education).

    Interested stakeholders are invited to contact the Foundation at gro.noitadnuofecirprm@ofni to explore partnership opportunities.

    Read more: skills development, National Youth Development Agency, NYDA, youth unemployment, Mr Price Foundation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz