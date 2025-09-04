Switch launches SA’s biggest giveaway: #SwitchUpYourLife with 20 Omoda C7s and R20m in prizes

Switch Energy Drink and Omoda are turning up the heat with the Switch Up Your Life campaign, a national competition that aims to be the biggest of its kind. The campaign blends everyday refreshment with extraordinary prizes and promises to turn sips into life-changing rewards for people across South Africa.

From September through to end January 2026, every Switch is a potential entry into a prize pool valued at R20m. The grand prize is the chance to win one of 20 brand-new Omoda C7s, along with instant weekly rewards.

Zhuraan Glade, head of marketing at Switch Energy Drink said, “Our valued customers are at the heart of everything we do and the partnership with Omoda has helped us bring this to life and give back to our Day 1s. Switch and Omoda both keep it fresh and forward-thinking, so the vibe between us was instant and working together just made sense.”

“The Switch Up Your Life competition is about giving back to the people who choose us every day and making sure that a Switch in hand comes with the possibility of something bigger. It’s about creating moments, unlocking possibilities and celebrating the people who choose our drink as part of their everyday hustle. We wanted to design something as dynamic and diverse as the people who drink it,” she added.

The Switch-Omoda partnership is not just a prize commitment but a strategic alignment of two brands driving movement and ambition. What makes this campaign stand apart in South Africa is its scope, accessibility, and the way it embeds two brands into the fabric of everyday life, aligning with how many South Africans choose to live their lives with energy and a sense of possibility.

Shannon Gahagan head of marketing at Omoda commented, “We are excited to be collaborating on this campaign that challenges the status quo and encourages people to make the switch and level up. Our partnership with Switch is about creating experiences that resonate with our audiences and celebrating the power of synergy between these two dynamic brands.”

How it works: Every sip is a chance to win

The mechanics are straightforward and accessible. A consumer purchases a Switch Energy Drink, dials *120*440#, followed with the unique code under the tab of their can and they’re in the running. No hoops. No red tape. Just their drink of choice and a shot at life-changing rewards.

Prizes to be won include:

Airtime and data (because being connected is non-negotiable)



R500.00 digital vouchers from Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem and Takealot



Weekly cash drops worth R5,000.00



The latest iPhones to the value of R39,000.00



Participants over 18+ and hold a valid driver’s license stand the chance to drive into 2026 behind the wheel of an Omoda C7

For those seeking more information about how to participate, Switch directs audiences to its official site at https://drinkswitch.co.za/ and its social channels:

Instagram: @drinkswitchenergy

TikTok: @Switch_energy

Facebook: @drinkswitchenergy



