Switch Energy Drink announced as Schools SA20 title partner

Switch Schools SA20 to showcase the future generation of South African cricket stars.

Switch Energy Drink has been announced as the Schools SA20 title partner, deepening its commitment to the growth and success of South African cricket.

The partnership will come into effect for Volume 2 of Switch Schools SA20 starting this weekend, which will see 630 girls’ and boys’ schools compete for the most prestigious title in schools T20 cricket.

Switch continues to cement its mark on South Africa’s domestic T20 pipeline, with the Proudly South African brand recently announcing a three-year partnership as the Official Energy Drink of SA20, South Africa’s Premier T20 cricket league.

“The inaugural season of Schools SA20 was a resounding success and we are incredibly proud to welcome Switch Energy Drink as the title partner for Volume 2,” SA20 League commissioner, Graeme Smith said. “Switch Schools SA20 is a platform for the next generation of girl and boy cricketers around the country to showcase their skills on a national platform, a brilliant opportunity to unearth future stars.”

The inaugural edition of the competition was launched in 2024, with Gauteng’s Steyn City School lifting the girls’ title and Western Cape’s Bishops Diocesan College being crowned the boys’ champions during an action-packed Finals Week in Pretoria.

This new partnership reflects Switch’s commitment to developing the next generation of talent and ensuring that young cricketers have the platform, inspiration, and opportunity to progress.

“Switch is proud to extend our partnership with the SA20 family by becoming title partner of the Switch Schools SA20,” Christian Wentzel, Switch CEO. “We believe in uplifting the youth and there is no better way to do this than by backing young talent who will one day light up stadiums in South Africa and around the world.”

The South African schools’ system has been a hotbed of talent throughout the years, with current SA20 stars like Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka and Lhuan-dre Pretorius coming to light at this level. This first volume of the competition has already cast the spotlight on the next set of South Africa’s future stars, further underlying its role as a pathway to national glory.

“Volume 1 of the competition has already witnessed a number of success stories,” Smith added. “The girls’ player of the tournament Karabo Meso is heading to the Women’s World Cup in India next month with the Proteas women, while Bayanda Majola and JJ Basson, who both featured for their schools during the competition last season, have been signed up by Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals for Season 4 of SA20.”

Volume 2 of the competition kicks off on Sunday, 28 September in KwaZulu-Natal, with all matches streamed live on the SuperSport Schools app and select matches on DSTV channel 216.

More information is available on the Schools SA20 website and our social media platforms (schools_sa20).




