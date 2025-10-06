Step into summer with Sir Fruit's vibrant new Lush Lemonade

Premium juice producer Sir Fruit has expanded its beverage range with the launch of Lush Lemonade, a new fruit blend that adds to its popular lemonade portfolio.

Image supplied

The new variant completes the trio of offerings alongside Legendary Lemonade and Pink Lemonade, strengthening the brand’s position in the growing functional and refreshment beverage segment.

A fusion of flavours driving innovation

Sir Fruit’s new Lush Lemonade blends lemon, pineapple and granadilla, offering a vibrant, tropical twist on the classic citrus refreshment. The flavour combination reflects the brand’s ongoing investment in innovation.

“Lush Lemonade was created to challenge the conventions of traditional lemonade,” says Chipasha Mubanga, brand manager at Sir Fruit. “It’s bright, balanced and designed to bring a sense of fun and flavour to everyday moments. With lemon for freshness, pineapple for depth and granadilla for that signature tropical note, it’s a combination that feels both nostalgic and new.”

Building on a classic category

The Sir Fruit Lemonade range has established itself as a leading choice among South African consumers seeking natural refreshment options.

Legendary Lemonade remains the cornerstone of the range — a zesty, vitamin C–rich formulation that channels the timeless appeal of homemade citrus drinks.

Pink Lemonade, infused with lemon and pulped raspberries, caters to the warmer seasons, appealing to consumers seeking a vibrant, berry-forward alternative that’s both refreshing and playful.

“Lemonade has always held a nostalgic place in South African culture,” adds Mubanga. “From park picnics to market mornings, it’s part of our shared experiences. Our aim was to celebrate that heritage while modernising it for today’s consumer — offering flavour variety, lower sweetness, and versatility.”

Practical and playful

Sir Fruit’s lemonades are formulated with less sugar than typical market alternatives, making them suitable for a broader audience, including health-conscious consumers. The products are available in 500ml and 1.5L PET bottles and are distributed through major retailers such as Checkers, Spar, and selected hospitality venues nationwide.

The brand also highlights a unique consumption experience: the bottles can be frozen and served directly as slushies, eliminating the need for specialised equipment — a feature that has proven popular among both retail and on-the-go customers.

“Our lemonades are versatile enough for every occasion — whether chilled, frozen, or served as a mixer,” Mubanga concludes. “This range is about celebrating flavour, convenience, and quality — the hallmarks of Sir Fruit’s brand promise.”