Netstar South Africa wins gold at the 2024 New Generation Awards for Most Innovative Corporate App

The MyNetstar2.0 app sets a new standard in innovation, offering users real-time vehicle tracking, advanced driver behavior analytics, and smart alerts that enhance both safety and operational efficiency. Designed with the end user in mind, the app’s intuitive interface allows individual users and small-to-medium-sized businesses to monitor and manage their vehicles seamlessly.

Commenting on the award, Grant Fraser, group managing director of Netstar, said: "We are delighted to receive this prestigious gold award for the MyNetstar 2.0 app. This accolade is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions that drive value for businesses. Our team has worked tirelessly to create an app that not only meets the needs of our customers but exceeds their expectations in usability and functionality. This app truly represents our vision of making vehicle monitoring and management simpler, safer, and smarter for all our users."

The New Generation Awards celebrate digital excellence, and this gold win highlights Netstar as a pioneering force in South Africa’s tech industry. The award underscores the success of the MyNetstar 2.0 app in enhancing monitoring and management of individual users and small-to-medium-sized businesses vehicles as well as providing customers with cutting-edge solutions.

About Netstar South Africa

Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron, is a leading provider of vehicle tracking and telematics solutions in South Africa. With a strong commitment to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Netstar offers a range of services to help businesses optimise their fleet operations and enhance vehicle security.

For more information, visit https://www.netstar.co.za/vehicle-tracking




