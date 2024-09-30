ICT Mobile & Apps
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationVarsity VibeRocketseedBizcommunity.comAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Mobile & Apps Company news South Africa

News IT & Telecommunications Mobile & Apps

Netstar South Africa wins gold at the 2024 New Generation Awards for Most Innovative Corporate App

Issued by The Nielsen Network
30 Sep 2024
30 Sep 2024
Netstar South Africa is proud to announce that it has won gold at the 2024 New Generation Awards, held in Johannesburg. The company’s MyNetstar 2.0 app was awarded top honours in the Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate category, solidifying Netstar’s position as a leader in vehicle tracking and fleet management technology.
Netstar South Africa wins gold at the 2024 New Generation Awards for Most Innovative Corporate App

The MyNetstar2.0 app sets a new standard in innovation, offering users real-time vehicle tracking, advanced driver behavior analytics, and smart alerts that enhance both safety and operational efficiency. Designed with the end user in mind, the app’s intuitive interface allows individual users and small-to-medium-sized businesses to monitor and manage their vehicles seamlessly.

Commenting on the award, Grant Fraser, group managing director of Netstar, said: "We are delighted to receive this prestigious gold award for the MyNetstar 2.0 app. This accolade is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions that drive value for businesses. Our team has worked tirelessly to create an app that not only meets the needs of our customers but exceeds their expectations in usability and functionality. This app truly represents our vision of making vehicle monitoring and management simpler, safer, and smarter for all our users."

The New Generation Awards celebrate digital excellence, and this gold win highlights Netstar as a pioneering force in South Africa’s tech industry. The award underscores the success of the MyNetstar 2.0 app in enhancing monitoring and management of individual users and small-to-medium-sized businesses vehicles as well as providing customers with cutting-edge solutions.

About Netstar South Africa

Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron, is a leading provider of vehicle tracking and telematics solutions in South Africa. With a strong commitment to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Netstar offers a range of services to help businesses optimise their fleet operations and enhance vehicle security.

For more information, visit https://www.netstar.co.za/vehicle-tracking or contact Ian Harrison moc.krowtennesleineht@naI.

Read more: Grant Fraser, Altron
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz