    Climate Change

    Qlik commits to UN Global Compact

    30 Sep 2024
    Qlik, a driver of data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), has announced its participation in the UN Global Compact, marking a new chapter in its partnership with the United Nations (UN) to further global sustainability initiatives.
    Source: Supplied. Julie Kae, executive director of Qlik.
    Source: Supplied. Julie Kae, executive director of Qlik.

    This commitment deepens Qlik’s role in leveraging data and AI to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and underscores the company’s broader strategy of driving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives.

    "For over a decade, the United Nations has been a critical partner in our mission to provide advanced data integration, analytics, and AI technologies that support transformative global action," said Julie Kae, vice president of sustainability and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB); executive director of Qlik.

    "By joining the UN Global Compact, we reaffirm our dedication to equipping organisations like the UN with the tools needed to navigate complex global challenges, from climate action to human rights."

    The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, with participants across 167 countries. Through this framework, Qlik will expand its work with the UN to empower agencies and stakeholders to use data and AI for more transparent and effective decision-making.

    Lambert Hogenhout, chief data and analytics officer at the UN Office for Information and Communications Technology (OICT), added, "Our collaboration with Qlik has been instrumental in strengthening the United Nations' ability to analyse and act on critical data.

    "This partnership has allowed us to enhance efficiency, transparency, and decision-making across a wide range of global initiatives, from climate action to human rights. Data is at the heart of progress, and Qlik’s solutions have enabled us to navigate complex global challenges with greater confidence and agility."

    Rumman Chowdhury, founding member of Qlik's AI Council, chief executive officer and co-founder, Humane, noted, "Expanding access to advanced data, analytics, and AI technologies is crucial for accelerating global development and tackling the world’s most pressing challenges. By equipping organisations, including the UN, with these tools, we can foster sustainability, equity, and drive meaningful change on a global scale."

    Qlik has been a long-standing partner of the UN, working closely with the Office for Information and Communications Technology (OICT) to overcome challenges related to siloed data and inconsistent governance.

    Qlik’s data integration platform is a key enabler of the UN’s mission to drive progress on the 17 SDGs, empowering the organisation to make informed decisions across a range of initiatives.

    These solutions span critical areas such as budget tracking, procurement, gender equality, peacekeeping troop deployments, capacity-development projects, and global crime statistics, helping the UN advance its global initiatives with greater efficiency and impact.

    Recently, Qlik extended its support to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), where its data and analytics solutions help accelerate the shift from climate mitigation to actionable, data-driven climate strategies.

    This partnership enables the UNFCCC to leverage AI to handle vast datasets from countries worldwide, ensuring quality and transparency in global climate reporting.

    Qlik’s decision to join the UN Global Compact reinforces its role as a leader in helping organisations align with ESG objectives through advanced data integration and AI.

    By enabling access to transformative technology, Qlik continues to empower stakeholders across the global sector to drive sustainable and equitable progress.

    Let's do Biz