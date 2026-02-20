South Africa
Healthcare HIV/AIDS
    Zimbabwe leads charge against HIV in Africa with lenacapavir rollout

    Zimbabwe's health authorities began administering the long-acting HIV prevention drug lenacapavir, making the country one of the first globally to roll it out as the southern African nation seeks to curb new infections.
    By Chris Takudzwa Muronzi
    20 Feb 2026
    Image credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

    The country's health minister, Douglas Mombeshora, said the programme, funded by the US and the Global Fund, would initially target more than 46,000 people at high risk of contracting HIV across 24 sites nationwide.

    "Today marks an important day in Zimbabwe's national response to HIV," he said.

    "We gather here to launch lenacapavir — a long-acting injectable option for HIV prevention — and to show our commitment to protecting life and ending Aids as a public health threat," Mombeshora said.

    He said Zimbabwe received its first batch and injected some early adopters earlier this month, adding that the rollout would be phased.

    Lenacapavir, developed by Gilead Sciences, is administered as a subcutaneous injection twice a year.

    Officials say it could help overcome adherence challenges associated with daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills.

    Zimbabwe has made significant progress in tackling HIV, achieving the 95-95-95 treatment targets set by the UN programme UNAids — meaning 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of those diagnosed are on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment have suppressed viral loads.

    Melody Dengu, a community leader in the Harare suburb of Epworth, said she had already received the jab earlier this month.

    "I have also (so far) gotten 12 other people to come and get injected," she told Reuters at the event.

    Zimbabwe has one of Africa's highest HIV burdens, though new infections have declined significantly over the past decade due to expanded testing, treatment and prevention.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

