South Africa
Healthcare Noncommunicable diseases
    South Africa's innovative obesity prevention earns UN award

    29 Sep 2025
    South Africa has been recognised for its groundbreaking efforts in combating obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), receiving the United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force Award at the 10th Annual Friends of the Task Force Meeting in New York, in the United States. Since 2018, these awards have recognised achievements on multisectoral action in the prevention and control of NCDs, mental health and the wider NCD-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
    Image credit: Tula Community on Dupe Photos

    This year, the task force is recognising organisations working to prevent and control obesity.

    The recognition underscores South Africa’s leadership in addressing obesity and NCDs, setting a benchmark for other nations to follow in the fight against preventable diseases.

    Accepting the award on behalf of the South African government, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi expressed gratitude and pride.

    “We are humbled to be recognised for our work in preventing and managing obesity, a challenge that demands bold, collaborative, and evidence-based action,” he said.

    According to the Minister, South Africa’s National Obesity Strategy adopts a comprehensive life-cycle approach, fostering collaboration across multiple sectors, including health, education, sports, trade, civil society, and academia.

    He told delegates that the country has placed obesity and NCDs high on the national agenda.

    “Breaking down silos is essential as tackling obesity requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” Motsoaledi said.

    One of the country’s most notable achievements, according to Motsoaledi, is the introduction of the Health Promotion Levy.

    “This bold policy has reduced sugar intake and set an example of regulatory courage for the region and beyond,” the minister added.

    South Africa was the first African nation to implement such a measure, demonstrating leadership in addressing obesity through fiscal policy.

    The country has also integrated obesity prevention into its Adult Primary Care tool, which equips frontline health workers to identify, manage, and refer patients as part of routine care.

    “The Adult Primary Care tool uses algorithms to guide nurse and doctor clinicians to manage conditions that patients commonly present with at the primary health care level,” Motsoaledi explained.

    On the global stage, South Africa has been a vocal advocate for prioritising obesity and NCDs, including the Group of 20 (G20).

    “We have consistently called for stronger international action, including restricting the marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages to children, promoting healthier food environments, and safeguarding future generations from preventable diseases,” the minister said.

    Motsoaledi believes that innovation has also played a key role in South Africa’s approach.

    The country has partnered with Parkrun South Africa, a free community-based initiative that encourages physical activity and can be established in rural and disadvantaged areas.

    “We foster innovation to get South Africans moving,” Motsoaledi added.

    The minister said the award is a testament to the hard work of South Africa’s health professionals, researchers, civil society, and communities.

    “This award strengthens our resolve to accelerate progress – investing in stronger data systems, scaling up community health initiatives, and supporting our frontline health workers,” he said.

    Motsoaledi wrapped up his speech with a commitment to global health.

    “We accept this award with gratitude and humility, and we reaffirm our commitment to advancing obesity prevention and management, not only for South Africa but as part of our collective global responsibility.”

    Read more: obesity, G20, Department of Health, non-communicable diseases, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, mental health, Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, health promotion levy, UN
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz