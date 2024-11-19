Marketing & Media Research
    Family-driven brand loyalty – the power of shared values

    Family has long played a crucial role in shaping consumer behaviour, influencing everything from brand trust to purchasing decisions. Insights from KLA, in partnership with YouGov Profiles, highlight how South African families drive brand loyalty through shared experiences, recommendations, and deeply held values.
    Issued by KLA
    23 Apr 2025
    23 Apr 2025
    Family-driven brand loyalty &#x2013; the power of shared values

    The findings reveal that family connections have an impact on purchasing habits, making it important for brands to align with family-centred values and engagement strategies. From word-of-mouth recommendations to shared advertising experiences, brands that acknowledge the importance of family in consumer decision-making can build deeper loyalty and trust.

    “Family remains at the heart of South African society, and its influence on brand loyalty is evident,” says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant – Insights at KLA. “The data shows that purchasing decisions are often shaped by family discussions, shared values, and generational influence. Brands that understand and respect this dynamic are better positioned to build lasting connections with their audiences.”

    Key findings from YouGov Profiles:

    • 86% of South Africans prioritise family in their daily lives, reinforcing the need for brands to integrate family-oriented messaging into their marketing strategies.

    • 79% of South Africans engage with advertisements as a family, creating opportunities for brands to create meaningful and memorable messaging.

    • 72% of South Africans agree that billboards and posters spark family discussions about brands, reinforcing the value of out-of-home advertising.

    • 67% of South Africans say recommendations from family members influence their purchasing decisions, highlighting the continued strength of word-of-mouth marketing.

    • 64% of consumers are willing to pay more for eco-friendly products, with family discussions playing a key role in encouraging responsible purchasing.

    • Children’s perceptions of brands are heavily influenced by their parents' choices, ensuring that early brand connections can lead to long-term consumer loyalty. For 86% of South Africans who prioritise family values, parental choices significantly shape their children's perceptions of brands.

    As brands compete for consumer attention, these findings highlight the importance of creating meaningful connections that resonate across generations. As South African consumers increasingly prioritise family-centric values, brands that align with this sentiment can build long-term loyalty, trust, and advocacy – ensuring their influence extends beyond individual consumers to entire households.

    Methodology

    Profiles: Segmentation and media planning tool. YouGov Profiles makes it simple to find and understand the audience that matters most to you. With data collected daily, it gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ entire world with unrivalled granularity. More than 12,500 variables are available in South Africa. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.

    Dataset: 2024-12-29 | Nationally representative sample of South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18+ | n ~ 4879

    KLA
    We're a full-service market research agency know for taking on client's challenges and working alongside them to find solutions. So, when your business needs intelligence that moves the needle, at KLA, we get it!
