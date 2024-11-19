Family-driven brand loyalty – the power of shared values

Top stories
Karabo Ledwaba 1 day
The findings reveal that family connections have an impact on purchasing habits, making it important for brands to align with family-centred values and engagement strategies. From word-of-mouth recommendations to shared advertising experiences, brands that acknowledge the importance of family in consumer decision-making can build deeper loyalty and trust.
“Family remains at the heart of South African society, and its influence on brand loyalty is evident,” says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant – Insights at KLA. “The data shows that purchasing decisions are often shaped by family discussions, shared values, and generational influence. Brands that understand and respect this dynamic are better positioned to build lasting connections with their audiences.”
Key findings from YouGov Profiles:
As brands compete for consumer attention, these findings highlight the importance of creating meaningful connections that resonate across generations. As South African consumers increasingly prioritise family-centric values, brands that align with this sentiment can build long-term loyalty, trust, and advocacy – ensuring their influence extends beyond individual consumers to entire households.
Profiles: Segmentation and media planning tool. YouGov Profiles makes it simple to find and understand the audience that matters most to you. With data collected daily, it gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ entire world with unrivalled granularity. More than 12,500 variables are available in South Africa. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.
Dataset: 2024-12-29 | Nationally representative sample of South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18+ | n ~ 4879
