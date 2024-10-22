AfriGIS announces partnership with iPulse to strengthen market offerings as part of growth strategy

AfriGIS, a leading provider of trusted contextual insights, has entered into a strategic partnership with iPulse, a prominent cloud-based biometrics solutions provider. This collaboration aims to expand both companies' reach, offering an enhanced value proposition to their clients by combining AfriGIS’ high-quality, validated data with iPulse’s biometrics-as-a-service platform.

The partnership is designed to complement the respective strengths of AfriGIS and iPulse, leveraging their product offerings for joint market success. This go-to-market partnership will bring additional value to their clients, enhancing existing offerings and helping both companies grow.

Gary Chalmers, chief executive officer at iPulse

"Our collaboration with AfriGIS is an exciting opportunity to enhance the services we provide to our customers,” said Gary Chalmers, chief executive officer at iPulse. “By combining their trusted data with our platform, we can offer a unique and seamless experience to businesses of all sizes.”

Rochelle Mountany, chief executive officer at AfriGIS, added to this saying: "In our business, we understand the importance of partnerships in driving growth. This collaboration with iPulse is a key element of our strategy to offer even more value to our customers. We’re delighted to partner with a company that shares our vision for providing trusted, high-quality data in an accessible way. Together, we can create a broader impact, especially in markets where we have not traditionally had the reach or the scale to penetrate effectively. This partnership is built on trust, integrity, and a shared commitment to offering meaningful solutions."

Partnership value offering

AfriGIS, known for providing accurate data sets and geospatial solutions, typically operates through large structured channels, targeting bigger customers. iPulse, on the other hand, is renowned for its ability to cater to smaller customers with offerings such as its cloud-based platform, BIOMatch.cloud. This platform simplifies the integration of biometrics into existing business models, allowing customers to access biometrics services without needing to sign complex contracts or commit to high volumes of transactions.

The strategic collaboration will allow AfriGIS to extend its reach into smaller markets, previously out of its traditional scope. iPulse, in return, will benefit from AfriGIS’ extensive data sets, providing their clients with access to trusted data at an affordable price.

Chalmers further explained: "One of the unique aspects of this partnership is the ability for businesses to pay a platform fee for unlimited transactions rather than a per-transaction fee. This is an exciting prospect for many of our larger clients. Meanwhile, for AfriGIS, our collaboration will allow them to target smaller customers who may have been previously overlooked, creating a win-win for both parties."

A partnership built on trust

A cornerstone of this partnership is the enduring trust between the leadership of AfriGIS and iPulse Labs, forged over nearly two decades of collaboration and mutual respect.

"What makes this partnership truly special is the trust Rochelle and I have cultivated over years of working together,” said Chalmers. “Our shared history has allowed us to build a foundation of integrity and transparency. We understand each other’s businesses, and we know that we’re both committed to doing what’s right for our clients. This trust is invaluable in any partnership, and it’s what enables us to tackle new challenges and drive meaningful change together."

Mountany reiterated this point, saying: "For us at AfriGIS, trust is fundamental. We believe in creating relationships with partners we can rely on, where there is no overlap or competitive conflict, but a clear and mutually beneficial value. The trust between iPulse and AfriGIS is what allows us to be agile, innovate together, and adjust our approach as needed. It’s reassuring to work with a partner whose values align with ours, and that’s what makes this partnership truly promising."

AfriGIS is confident that this partnership will help both companies scale, by combining their complementary strengths and unlocking new market opportunities. Through this collaboration, AfriGIS can also offer their services to companies they would not have typically reached, while benefiting from iPulse’s innovative approach to aggregating smaller customers.

"We’re proud to partner with iPulse, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and integrity. This partnership represents the next phase in our growth strategy, one where we work together to broaden our footprint and bring new services to a wider audience," concluded Mountany.



