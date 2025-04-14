Bookmarks2025: 5 Tips to a winning entry, deadline extended to 25 April

With the IAB Bookmark Awards deadline extended to April 25, 2025, now is the time to fine-tune your entry.

With the Bookmark Awards deadline extended to 25 April, now if the time to fine tune your entry (Image supplied)

For over 15 years, the Bookmarks have been rewarding high-impact digital work from South African agencies, publishers, and brands.

They set the benchmark for tech, digital, and innovation while celebrating work that drives digital transformation.

If you think you have what it takes to be on the ultimate stage, recognised for creative strategy and impactful results, now is your chance to enter.

5 Tips to fine-tune your submission

Here are a few quick things you can refine to make your submission stand out:

Check your category Choosing the wrong category is an easy but costly mistake! Make sure your entry is placed in the right category for a fair shot at success. Read through the award criteria again to double-check your choice. Getting this right could be the difference between being a contender or being overlooked. Remove agency branding This one is crucial. Your entry should be anonymous. No agency logos or names—keep it focused on the work itself. Judges will want to evaluate your creative without any bias, so make sure your entry is stripped of any identifying marks. Tighten up your results Vague claims are your enemy. Judges want clear, quantifiable results that show the impact of your work. Use real data to back up your claims and ensure your objectives are crystal clear. Numbers, percentages, and specific outcomes are your best friends here! Get client approval Don’t forget to get client consent before submitting. This can save you from any last-minute headaches, ensuring that everything is signed off and ready to go. Always double-check that your client is on board with the final entry. Follow submission guidelines Each award has its own set of rules, so make sure you’re not missing anything important. Carefully read the submission guidelines, especially regarding file formats and deadlines. Even the smallest oversight could cost you.

With these quick fixes, your entry will be in tip-top shape and ready to impress.

Don’t forget to double-check all the guidelines and make sure everything is polished before submission. Participants can submit their entries through The Bookmarks 2025 website, where you can review the comprehensive guidelines, rules and FAQs for submissions.