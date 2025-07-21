Retail Sales
    Experiential retail redefines luxury shopping

    Luxury shopping is increasingly defined by how you buy it. As the global luxury market expands and once-rigid lines between new and pre-owned blur, exclusivity is no longer guaranteed by price alone.
    21 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Instead, brands are turning to immersive shopping experiences to maintain their allure and their margins.

    Recent data suggests they’re right to do so. According to report titled The Evolving Art of Luxury Experiential Retail, nearly half of luxury shoppers now expect stores to be more than mere points of sale.

    Additionally, 37% say they expect to feel joy when they step inside a boutique.

    “Retailers must recognise that the next competitive frontier is not just product, but experience,” says Michael Zahariev, co-founder of Luxity.

    He calls this shift one of the biggest shake-ups the industry has seen in decades.

    Shopping as theatre

    Luxury brands are responding by investing heavily in store concepts that blur the lines between retail, gallery, and hospitality.

    At Dior’s Avenue Montaigne flagship in Paris, Christian Dior’s original writing desk sits preserved, sketches scattered as if he just stepped out. Mannequins are arranged like guests in a salon, with the scent of candles drifting through each room.

    In Shanghai, Louis Vuitton’s concept store takes the idea even further. Designed like a ship’s hull rising 30 metres from the waterfront, its sides built from the Maison’s iconic trunks, the three-level space is part boutique, part exhibition, part social hub. Clients move seamlessly from curated shopping floors to hospitality suites and cultural installations.

    “These immersive environments draw on decades of research in environmental psychology. When shoppers feel emotionally connected, they spend twice as much and stay loyal,” notes Zahariev.

    Rewriting the rules of exclusivity

    This new era champions the idea that exclusivity is evolving. The world’s leading fashion houses are increasingly rewarding engagement, not just wealth, with access to bespoke experiences few others even know exist.

    Image supplied
    Chanel’s Privilège members receive personal concierge services and private invitations to behind-the-scenes sessions, while Louis Vuitton’s Maison V offers bespoke journeys where top clients meet the artisans behind their purchases.

    “These experiences work because they tap into what psychologists call the uniqueness principle - the need to feel set apart,” says Zahariev.

    Vintage meets VIP

    Recognising that today’s luxury customer values exclusivity over conventional rewards, Luxity has embraced the experiential shift with Xclusive - a VIP tier offering tailored to its most engaged clients.

    Available to those who spend over R100,000 annually, the programme offers early access to rare vintage pieces, real-time alerts when long-sought treasures arrive, and personalised assistance through preferred channels.

    For those seeking a more intimate experience, Luxity also offers private in-store appointments, allowing clients to shop solo or with guests in a reserved boutique setting.

    “For legacy brands and rising resale players alike, experiential retail is becoming a core strategy. While the product might get you through the door, the experience is what keeps you coming back,” concludes Zahariev.

