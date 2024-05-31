Education Higher Education
    Afda film Anguish wins Best Student Film at Saftas

    Earle Holmes
issued by AFDA
    5 Nov 2024
    Afda is proud to announce that the Afda Johannesburg 2023 third year graduation film Anguish won the Best Student Film at the South African Film and Television Awards.
    In the 18-year history of the Saftas, Afda have won the Best Student Film award 10 times.

    “Our recent win at the Saftas for Best Student Film with Anguish is a significant achievement that underscores the importance of returning to the basics of storytelling. The basics of our industry are built on new ideas, and if we want the industry to grow, we must open it to the youth and place them at the forefront of creating engaging narratives.

    "This award wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Afda and its dedicated teaching staff, who have inspired us and continually push us to reach new heights. I am immensely grateful to my hardworking crew, who have a very bright future ahead and are poised to advance the South African film industry with their passion and talent. As we look forward, it’s crucial to continue building synergy between young talent and the industry legends who paved the way. Filmmakers like Candice Tennant, Desiree Markgraaf, Angus Gibson, Bobby Heaney, Pathu Makwarela and Zeno Peterson serve as inspirations, showing how collaboration can elevate and shape the future of South African cinema,” says Anguish producer Raheem Razak.

    Anguish is a psychological thriller about a son taking care of his zombie mother during a zombie apocalypse. The film explores the raw, emotional landscape of trauma and the bonds that persist even in dire circumstances.

    Earlier this year Anguish won Best Student Film Award at the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024, held in Los Angeles on 30 May. Afda received $10,000 of Sony equipment as part of the award prize.

    Bravo to the cast and crew of Anguish.

    Cast:
    Sam – Serrano Lawrence
    Abigail – Tidimalo Moemise
    Young Sam – Vuyo Mtembu
    Sam's Father – Tshepang Mtembu
    Rea – Itumeleng Manaka
    Zoe – Tamsin Swart
    Officer Radebe – John Ncamane
    Officer Botha – Llewellyn Cordier
    Flashback zombie – Ofentse Stanley Mlambo
    Flashback thief – Ricard Phillip Julian Cibi
    Voice on radio – Phumelela Tshazibana

    Crew:
    Writer – Lerato Modise
    Director – Mandisa Mary-Jane Mtembu and Lerato Modise
    Executive producer – Raheem Razak
    Associate producer – Galaletsang Maboane
    Associate producer – Raheem Razak
    Assistant producer – Galaletsang Maboane
    Cinematographer – Shona Harris and Bokang Sesele
    Production designer – Kyla Swart
    Costume, make-up and styling – Nontombi Hlatshwayo
    Editor – Tagen Voges
    Sound design – Mukundi Ratshimbini
    Composer – Mukundi Ratshimbini
    Visual effects – Tagen Voges
    Data wrangler – Katlego Dinga
    Colourist/grader – Katlego Dinga

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      AFDA
      AFDA is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
