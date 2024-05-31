Subscribe & Follow
Afda film Anguish wins Best Student Film at Saftas
In the 18-year history of the Saftas, Afda have won the Best Student Film award 10 times.
“Our recent win at the Saftas for Best Student Film with Anguish is a significant achievement that underscores the importance of returning to the basics of storytelling. The basics of our industry are built on new ideas, and if we want the industry to grow, we must open it to the youth and place them at the forefront of creating engaging narratives.
"This award wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Afda and its dedicated teaching staff, who have inspired us and continually push us to reach new heights. I am immensely grateful to my hardworking crew, who have a very bright future ahead and are poised to advance the South African film industry with their passion and talent. As we look forward, it’s crucial to continue building synergy between young talent and the industry legends who paved the way. Filmmakers like Candice Tennant, Desiree Markgraaf, Angus Gibson, Bobby Heaney, Pathu Makwarela and Zeno Peterson serve as inspirations, showing how collaboration can elevate and shape the future of South African cinema,” says Anguish producer Raheem Razak.
Anguish is a psychological thriller about a son taking care of his zombie mother during a zombie apocalypse. The film explores the raw, emotional landscape of trauma and the bonds that persist even in dire circumstances.
Earlier this year Anguish won Best Student Film Award at the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024, held in Los Angeles on 30 May. Afda received $10,000 of Sony equipment as part of the award prize.
Bravo to the cast and crew of Anguish.
Cast:
Sam – Serrano Lawrence
Abigail – Tidimalo Moemise
Young Sam – Vuyo Mtembu
Sam's Father – Tshepang Mtembu
Rea – Itumeleng Manaka
Zoe – Tamsin Swart
Officer Radebe – John Ncamane
Officer Botha – Llewellyn Cordier
Flashback zombie – Ofentse Stanley Mlambo
Flashback thief – Ricard Phillip Julian Cibi
Voice on radio – Phumelela Tshazibana
Crew:
Writer – Lerato Modise
Director – Mandisa Mary-Jane Mtembu and Lerato Modise
Executive producer – Raheem Razak
Associate producer – Galaletsang Maboane
Associate producer – Raheem Razak
Assistant producer – Galaletsang Maboane
Cinematographer – Shona Harris and Bokang Sesele
Production designer – Kyla Swart
Costume, make-up and styling – Nontombi Hlatshwayo
Editor – Tagen Voges
Sound design – Mukundi Ratshimbini
Composer – Mukundi Ratshimbini
Visual effects – Tagen Voges
Data wrangler – Katlego Dinga
Colourist/grader – Katlego Dinga
Earle Holmes
