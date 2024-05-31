Afda film Anguish wins Best Student Film at Saftas

Afda is proud to announce that the Afda Johannesburg 2023 third year graduation film Anguish won the Best Student Film at the South African Film and Television Awards.

In the 18-year history of the Saftas, Afda have won the Best Student Film award 10 times.

“Our recent win at the Saftas for Best Student Film with Anguish is a significant achievement that underscores the importance of returning to the basics of storytelling. The basics of our industry are built on new ideas, and if we want the industry to grow, we must open it to the youth and place them at the forefront of creating engaging narratives.

"This award wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Afda and its dedicated teaching staff, who have inspired us and continually push us to reach new heights. I am immensely grateful to my hardworking crew, who have a very bright future ahead and are poised to advance the South African film industry with their passion and talent. As we look forward, it’s crucial to continue building synergy between young talent and the industry legends who paved the way. Filmmakers like Candice Tennant, Desiree Markgraaf, Angus Gibson, Bobby Heaney, Pathu Makwarela and Zeno Peterson serve as inspirations, showing how collaboration can elevate and shape the future of South African cinema,” says Anguish producer Raheem Razak.

Anguish is a psychological thriller about a son taking care of his zombie mother during a zombie apocalypse. The film explores the raw, emotional landscape of trauma and the bonds that persist even in dire circumstances.

Earlier this year Anguish won Best Student Film Award at the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024, held in Los Angeles on 30 May. Afda received $10,000 of Sony equipment as part of the award prize.

Bravo to the cast and crew of Anguish.

Cast:

Sam – Serrano Lawrence

Abigail – Tidimalo Moemise

Young Sam – Vuyo Mtembu

Sam's Father – Tshepang Mtembu

Rea – Itumeleng Manaka

Zoe – Tamsin Swart

Officer Radebe – John Ncamane

Officer Botha – Llewellyn Cordier

Flashback zombie – Ofentse Stanley Mlambo

Flashback thief – Ricard Phillip Julian Cibi

Voice on radio – Phumelela Tshazibana

Crew:

Writer – Lerato Modise

Director – Mandisa Mary-Jane Mtembu and Lerato Modise

Executive producer – Raheem Razak

Associate producer – Galaletsang Maboane

Associate producer – Raheem Razak

Assistant producer – Galaletsang Maboane

Cinematographer – Shona Harris and Bokang Sesele

Production designer – Kyla Swart

Costume, make-up and styling – Nontombi Hlatshwayo

Editor – Tagen Voges

Sound design – Mukundi Ratshimbini

Composer – Mukundi Ratshimbini

Visual effects – Tagen Voges

Data wrangler – Katlego Dinga

Colourist/grader – Katlego Dinga



