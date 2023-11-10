Marketing & Media ESG
    Gagasi FM partners with Hollywood Foundation for the 2nd annual Gagasi FM Christmas Miracle

    Issued by Gagasi FM
    20 Dec 2024
    Gagasi FM, the sound of KZN, is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated second annual Christmas Miracle, a heartwarming corporate social investment (CSI) initiative that creates a memorable festive season for underprivileged children. This year, Gagasi FM has partnered once again with the Hollywood Foundation, reinforcing a shared commitment to the upliftment of the youth and creating a lasting impact.
    The 2024 Gagasi FM Christmas Miracle will focus on children with disabilities based in the Chesterville area, Durban. This meaningful initiative aims to give every child, including those with disabilities, a day to remember. Hollywood Foundation, renowned for its dedication to social development, has made a significant contribution this year by donating funds towards much-needed wheelchairs and hearing aids for children in need.

    In addition to providing mobility and hearing support, the event will offer a fun-filled day of activities designed to cater to the diverse needs of all children in attendance. Highlights of the day include:

    • A delicious hot meal
    • Gifted toys and food parcels
    • Face painting
    • Exciting activities such as jumping castles

    The initiative reflects Gagasi FM’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every child feels special, loved, and appreciated during the festive season. Hollywood Foundation has a strong history of empowering the youth and uplifting communities in KwaZulu-Natal. From refurbishing school toilets at Nhlanhleni Primary School in Howick to building a borehole and improving facilities at Mcushwa High School in Margate to name a few, Hollywood Foundation has consistently demonstrated its passion for making a tangible difference.

    In 2023, Hollywood Foundation also joined hands with Gagasi FM for the inaugural Christmas Miracle, where their generous contributions provided food parcels and toys for children in the community. Their renewed sponsorship in 2024 highlights their commitment to empowering the youth and ensuring that every child has access to opportunities and support. This year’s theme of inclusivity emphasises the importance of supporting and celebrating children with disabilities. By hosting children with and without disabilities, and tailoring activities to accommodate their needs, the event aims to foster a spirit of unity and ensure that every child feels valued and celebrated.

    "We are thrilled to partner with Hollywood Foundation once again for this special initiative," said Pinky Myeni, H.O.D. of Commercial Hub at Gagasi FM. "The second annual Gagasi FM Christmas Miracle is a celebration of love, inclusion, and joy. Together, with Hollywood Foundation’s generous support, we are making a considerable difference in the lives of children who deserve it most."

    Vuyisile Ngobese, PR officer for Hollywood Foundation echoed this sentiment, saying: "At Hollywood Bets through our Hollywood Foundation, we are passionate about creating meaningful change for the youth of KZN. This partnership with Gagasi FM allows us to reach children who need our support the most and bring smiles to their faces during the festive season."

    The Gagasi FM Christmas Miracle stands as a beacon of hope, community, and inclusivity, reminding us of the power of collective effort in creating positive change.

