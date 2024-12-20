LinkedIn boost B2B marketing intelligence with Companies Hub

Subscribe & Follow
New year, new Electricity Regulation Amendment Act
Lindsey Schutters
Search Engine Land reports that LinkedIn has launched its Companies Hub to boost B2B marketing intelligence, helping companies you plan, target, and measure B2B campaigns more effectively by leveraging detailed engagement insights.
Source: © 123rf 123rf
Located within Campaign Manager, the Companies Hub enhances its Company Engagement Report to give B2B marketers deeper insights into how companies engage with their brand.
Key features
Key features include:
- Plan: Build audiences based on engagement insights before launching campaigns.
- Activate: Target buyers by engagement level for precision marketing.
- Measure: Monitor advertising impact and engagement post-campaign.
Companies Hub allows marketers to sort, filter, and review metrics like engagement levels, organic and paid interactions, company data, and campaign performance.
It provides B2B marketers with actionable insights to fine-tune their LinkedIn campaigns.
By identifying engagement levels, marketers can better plan, target, and measure their efforts, ensuring they reach the right buyers at the right time.
By Anu Adegbola