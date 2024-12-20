Marketing & Media Marketing
    LinkedIn boost B2B marketing intelligence with Companies Hub

    20 Dec 2024
    20 Dec 2024
    Search Engine Land reports that LinkedIn has launched its Companies Hub to boost B2B marketing intelligence, helping companies you plan, target, and measure B2B campaigns more effectively by leveraging detailed engagement insights.
    LinkedIn has launched its Companies Hub to boost B2B marketing intelligence
    Source: © 123rf 123rf LinkedIn has launched its Companies Hub to boost B2B marketing intelligence

    Located within Campaign Manager, the Companies Hub enhances its Company Engagement Report to give B2B marketers deeper insights into how companies engage with their brand.

    Key features

    Key features include:

    • Plan: Build audiences based on engagement insights before launching campaigns.

    • Activate: Target buyers by engagement level for precision marketing.

    • Measure: Monitor advertising impact and engagement post-campaign.

    Companies Hub allows marketers to sort, filter, and review metrics like engagement levels, organic and paid interactions, company data, and campaign performance.

    It provides B2B marketers with actionable insights to fine-tune their LinkedIn campaigns.

    By identifying engagement levels, marketers can better plan, target, and measure their efforts, ensuring they reach the right buyers at the right time.

    By Anu Adegbola

