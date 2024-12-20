LinkedIn boost B2B marketing intelligence with Companies Hub

Source: © 123rf 123rf LinkedIn has launched its Companies Hub to boost B2B marketing intelligence

Located within Campaign Manager, the Companies Hub enhances its Company Engagement Report to give B2B marketers deeper insights into how companies engage with their brand.

Key features

Key features include:

Plan: Build audiences based on engagement insights before launching campaigns.

Activate: Target buyers by engagement level for precision marketing.

Measure: Monitor advertising impact and engagement post-campaign.

Companies Hub allows marketers to sort, filter, and review metrics like engagement levels, organic and paid interactions, company data, and campaign performance.

It provides B2B marketers with actionable insights to fine-tune their LinkedIn campaigns.

By identifying engagement levels, marketers can better plan, target, and measure their efforts, ensuring they reach the right buyers at the right time.

By Anu Adegbola